The Ministry of Internal Affairs updated practical driving test routes in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions

03:06 PM • 2174 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 5268 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 13598 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 14855 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 13888 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 18934 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 22246 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16614 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17441 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 26190 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Publications
Exclusives
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare services
February 18, 06:29 AM
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor General
February 18, 07:39 AM
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine
February 18, 09:27 AM
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media
09:58 AM
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
01:04 PM
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
03:06 PM
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
01:04 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 13605 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
February 17, 10:46 AM
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
February 16, 06:03 PM
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
12:23 PM
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
11:16 AM
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
February 17, 05:21 PM
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
February 17, 11:43 AM
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis
February 17, 11:12 AM
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

The Ministry of Internal Affairs updated practical driving test routes in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers have updated the routes for practical driving tests in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions. This was done to adapt to changes in traffic organization and improve candidate safety.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs updated practical driving test routes in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions

The Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers have updated the routes for practical driving tests to adapt them to changes in traffic organization and improve candidate safety. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Now in Kyiv (TSC №8042), the number of routes has increased from 9 to 15, in Vinnytsia region, 25 routes have been updated in TSC №0541 and routes in Haisyn and Sharhorod, and in Cherkasy region, changes have affected TSC №7141 and №7142. This update will help future drivers better navigate the roads during the exam and provide more comfortable conditions for passing the exam.

The practical exam is the final stage before obtaining a driver's license. Candidates must not only confidently drive a car but also be able to react to changes in road conditions. For safe and effective examination, routes are regularly reviewed and approved taking into account current rules and traffic organization.

- the message says.

During martial law, practical exams are conducted in one stage: for categories A1, A, and B1 - at the driving range (site); for categories B, BE, C, C1, CE, D, D1, DE - on public roads according to approved routes.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyAuto
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kyiv