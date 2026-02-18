The Ministry of Internal Affairs updated practical driving test routes in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions

The Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers have updated the routes for practical driving tests to adapt them to changes in traffic organization and improve candidate safety. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Now in Kyiv (TSC №8042), the number of routes has increased from 9 to 15, in Vinnytsia region, 25 routes have been updated in TSC №0541 and routes in Haisyn and Sharhorod, and in Cherkasy region, changes have affected TSC №7141 and №7142. This update will help future drivers better navigate the roads during the exam and provide more comfortable conditions for passing the exam.

The practical exam is the final stage before obtaining a driver's license. Candidates must not only confidently drive a car but also be able to react to changes in road conditions. For safe and effective examination, routes are regularly reviewed and approved taking into account current rules and traffic organization. - the message says.

During martial law, practical exams are conducted in one stage: for categories A1, A, and B1 - at the driving range (site); for categories B, BE, C, C1, CE, D, D1, DE - on public roads according to approved routes.

