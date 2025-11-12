What vehicles can have personalized license plates: clarification from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Individual license plates are becoming increasingly popular among Ukrainian car owners, but not all vehicles can get "personal" plates. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminds which cars fall into this category, and for which such an opportunity is not provided by law. This is stated on the website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

According to the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs No. 174 of March 11, 2016, and the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1388 of September 7, 1998, individual license plates can only be installed on passenger cars and trucks, buses, as well as motorcycles, including motor scooters and mopeds.

Debts are growing, but fines are not paid: 75% of traffic offenders avoided responsibility

Such numbers are made to the special order of the owner - with a unique combination of letters, numbers or words that do not contradict current legislation.

At the same time, such license plates are not allowed to be installed on trailers, semi-trailers or recreational trailers, which is directly provided for by paragraph 45 of Procedure No. 1388. This restriction is related to the technical features of such vehicles and the requirements for placing license plates. - stated on the website of the Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

How to verify the authenticity of a car registration certificate: The Ministry of Internal Affairs offers advice

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reminds that an individual number is assigned to a specific vehicle, but during its re-registration, the owner can keep the plate for himself - for use on another car. At the same time, the license plate must comply with the standards of format, color, size and not contain prohibited designations.

You can order a personalized number through the Driver's Office or at the nearest Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, where you can also check the combination of symbols, submit an application and pay online.

The government has allowed booking and assigning car license plates through "Diia"