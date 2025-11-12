$42.010.06
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
What vehicles can have personalized license plates: clarification from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified the list of vehicles that can use personalized license plates, as well as those for which it is prohibited. Personalized plates can be ordered online or at a Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.

What vehicles can have personalized license plates: clarification from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Individual license plates are becoming increasingly popular among Ukrainian car owners, but not all vehicles can get "personal" plates. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminds which cars fall into this category, and for which such an opportunity is not provided by law. This is stated on the website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

According to the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs No. 174 of March 11, 2016, and the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1388 of September 7, 1998, individual license plates can only be installed on passenger cars and trucks, buses, as well as motorcycles, including motor scooters and mopeds.

Debts are growing, but fines are not paid: 75% of traffic offenders avoided responsibility03.11.25, 10:47 • 4691 view

Such numbers are made to the special order of the owner - with a unique combination of letters, numbers or words that do not contradict current legislation.

At the same time, such license plates are not allowed to be installed on trailers, semi-trailers or recreational trailers, which is directly provided for by paragraph 45 of Procedure No. 1388. This restriction is related to the technical features of such vehicles and the requirements for placing license plates.

- stated on the website of the Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

How to verify the authenticity of a car registration certificate: The Ministry of Internal Affairs offers advice04.11.25, 14:09 • 2048 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reminds that an individual number is assigned to a specific vehicle, but during its re-registration, the owner can keep the plate for himself - for use on another car. At the same time, the license plate must comply with the standards of format, color, size and not contain prohibited designations.

You can order a personalized number through the Driver's Office or at the nearest Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, where you can also check the combination of symbols, submit an application and pay online.

The government has allowed booking and assigning car license plates through "Diia"08.10.25, 21:38 • 5450 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyAuto
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine