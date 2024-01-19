The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed how Lyuty works in the Bakhmut direction

In the Bakhmut sector, the National Guard is practicing drone attacks on the occupiers. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine showed how the fighters of the "Rage" brigade from the Offensive Guard destroy the enemy, UNN reports.

Vouchers for the occupiers to go to hell. Soldiers of the "Rage" brigade hand them out, - wrote under the video of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported, that the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 90 units of military equipment of the Russian invaders over the week, including 26 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers, and 1 anti-aircraft missile system.