Zelensky honors National Guard soldiers who steadfastly defend Ukrainian positions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the National Guard for steadfastly defending Ukrainian positions. The president said this during his evening address, UNN reports .

Today, I would like to pay special tribute to the soldiers of our National Guard, who, together with the entire Defense and Security Forces, are extremely brave and steadfast in defending Ukrainian positions, - the President said.

Details

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the military:

15th National Guard Brigade - Senior Soldier Valeriy Semenets and Junior Sergeant Serhiy Koval.

3rd Operational Brigade - soldier Vitaliy Sashchuk, soldier Mykola Nahaychuk, soldier Yuriy Kosyuta. The 14th Brigade - Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Oliynyk, Senior Sergeant Vasyl Cherniuk!

The soldiers of the Omega Special Forces Center of the National Guard, in particular, the men of the 1st Detachment, who are effectively performing tasks in the Avdiivka sector; the soldiers of the 3rd Omega Detachment, who are fighting in the Melitopol sector.

Recall

