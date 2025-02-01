The Ministry of Internal Affairs denies information about the failure of the 102 line and the Armor system
Kyiv • UNN
The National Police reports that the 102 special line and the system of service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are operating normally. The agency denies information about large-scale malfunctions of the Armor search database.
The National Police special line 102 is operating normally. No large-scale failures have been recorded, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.
As noted in the report, the system of service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working in a similarly efficient manner.
"Once again, we ask you to use official information and check data obtained from unofficial sources before publishing it," the Interior Ministry summarized.
Earlier, the media reportedthat a large-scale failure occurred in the special search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine "Armor", which contains information about all offenders and fugitives. As a result, the 102 hotline and Service Centers were affected.