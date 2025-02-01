The Ministry of Internal Affairs denies information about the failure of the 102 line and the Armor system

The National Police special line 102 is operating normally. No large-scale failures have been recorded, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

As noted in the report, the system of service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working in a similarly efficient manner.

"Once again, we ask you to use official information and check data obtained from unofficial sources before publishing it," the Interior Ministry summarized.

Earlier, the media reportedthat a large-scale failure occurred in the special search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine "Armor", which contains information about all offenders and fugitives. As a result, the 102 hotline and Service Centers were affected.