The Ministry of Health on the tender for the overhaul of the damaged building of "Okhmatdyt": we expect savings

The Ministry of Health (MOH) expects savings as a result of the announced tender for the overhaul of the treatment and diagnostic building of the NDSL "Okhmatdyt". This was announced on the telethon by the Deputy Minister of Health, Edem Adamov, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, NDSL "Okhmatdyt" reported that the purchase of construction works has been announced, namely - overhaul of the treatment and diagnostic building of the NDSL "Okhmatdyt" of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The expected cost of the purchase is UAH 367.5 million.

The announced tender in the Prozorro system will be paid by the charity fund "Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood". This will be a tripartite agreement. Regarding the final price, it is necessary to decide after the auction. Usually, prices fall in auctions and we expect savings, and the final figure will be based on the results of the auction. - said Adamov.

According to him, this amount does not include damaged equipment.

This tender includes everything except equipment. These are building structures, roofs, facades, windows, doors, engineering structures, ventilation, etc. Equipment is not included in this amount, because a little more than $11 million will be allocated by the Howard Buffett Foundation. He allocates it not in money, but in equipment. He replaces the equipment that was damaged by the Russian attack with new equipment. As of today, equipment worth UAH 146 million has already been delivered and is working - Adamov explained.

Restoration of "Okhmatdyt": the Ministry of Health explained when the construction works will begin

The Deputy Minister reminded that five facilities on the territory of the Okhmatdyt Hospital were damaged. Two of these facilities are cultural heritage sites. The third building is the toxicological and administrative building.

It is in the third building (toxicological - ed.) that work will actually begin in May. We are currently waiting for permission to start construction work. These works include the conservation of a cultural heritage site. We will also move forward with the administrative building, which is being done with funds raised within the United24 platform. This conservation involves preserving the cultural heritage and preventing its further destruction. After the conservation, a design reconstruction can be developed. As of today, these two buildings do not affect the treatment process, the departments that were in these buildings have been moved and assistance is provided to patients. - Adamov said.

He noted that there is also a surgical building, which is also very large.

Currently, at the expense of the World Bank, these are grant funds, design and estimate documentation is being prepared. Based on its results, we will then be able to announce a tender for the restoration or complete demolition and construction of a new building - said Adamov.

He stressed that the hospital will provide assistance even during the reconstruction.

"This will be a sequential process, floor by floor, department by department, and the hospital will not stop," said the Deputy Minister of Health.

Addition

On July 8, 2024, the Russian army launched a targeted strike on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. On September 30, the hospital announced simplified purchases for emergency works worth UAH 9.51 million and technical supervision of them worth UAH 132 thousand. By November 15, priority emergency works were to be carried out to protect the Okhmatdyt Hospital building from external influences.

In October 2024, the medical director of Okhmatdyt, Serhiy Chernyshuk, stated that the restoration of the Okhmatdyt Hospital, which was damaged as a result of the Russian strike in July, will not be completed this year. The reason was that the procedure for selecting a contractor was changed, which requires more time. Also, a more detailed examination was carried out again, which is still in its final stage.

On March 11, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted an order to redistribute about UAH 6.3 million for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt, as well as for the restoration of the historical outpatients' clinic for laborers.

