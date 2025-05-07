The Ministry of Health on the tender for the overhaul of the damaged building of "Okhmatdyt": we expect savings

$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 5130 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 29381 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 46025 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 41486 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48088 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43521 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40637 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96034 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100216 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 23038 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 36604 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29786 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

03:54 PM • 11466 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 13061 views
Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100216 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 93740 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 84967 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 29817 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 63320 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 113170 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 109415 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 120191 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The Ministry of Health on the tender for the overhaul of the damaged building of "Okhmatdyt": we expect savings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The Ministry of Health hopes for savings from the tender for the overhaul of the medical and diagnostic building of "Okhmatdyt". The Howard Buffett Foundation will allocate equipment worth over $11 million.

The Ministry of Health on the tender for the overhaul of the damaged building of "Okhmatdyt": we expect savings

The Ministry of Health (MOH) expects savings as a result of the announced tender for the overhaul of the treatment and diagnostic building of the NDSL "Okhmatdyt". This was announced on the telethon by the Deputy Minister of Health, Edem Adamov, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, NDSL "Okhmatdyt" reported that the purchase of construction works has been announced, namely - overhaul of the treatment and diagnostic building of the NDSL "Okhmatdyt" of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The expected cost of the purchase is UAH 367.5 million.

The announced tender in the Prozorro system will be paid by the charity fund "Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood". This will be a tripartite agreement. Regarding the final price, it is necessary to decide after the auction. Usually, prices fall in auctions and we expect savings, and the final figure will be based on the results of the auction.

- said Adamov.

According to him, this amount does not include damaged equipment.

This tender includes everything except equipment. These are building structures, roofs, facades, windows, doors, engineering structures, ventilation, etc. Equipment is not included in this amount, because a little more than $11 million will be allocated by the Howard Buffett Foundation. He allocates it not in money, but in equipment. He replaces the equipment that was damaged by the Russian attack with new equipment. As of today, equipment worth UAH 146 million has already been delivered and is working

- Adamov explained.

The Deputy Minister reminded that five facilities on the territory of the Okhmatdyt Hospital were damaged. Two of these facilities are cultural heritage sites. The third building is the toxicological and administrative building.

It is in the third building (toxicological - ed.) that work will actually begin in May. We are currently waiting for permission to start construction work. These works include the conservation of a cultural heritage site. We will also move forward with the administrative building, which is being done with funds raised within the United24 platform. This conservation involves preserving the cultural heritage and preventing its further destruction. After the conservation, a design reconstruction can be developed. As of today, these two buildings do not affect the treatment process, the departments that were in these buildings have been moved and assistance is provided to patients.

- Adamov said.

He noted that there is also a surgical building, which is also very large.

Currently, at the expense of the World Bank, these are grant funds, design and estimate documentation is being prepared. Based on its results, we will then be able to announce a tender for the restoration or complete demolition and construction of a new building

- said Adamov.

He stressed that the hospital will provide assistance even during the reconstruction.

"This will be a sequential process, floor by floor, department by department, and the hospital will not stop," said the Deputy Minister of Health.

Addition

On July 8, 2024, the Russian army launched a targeted strike on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. On September 30, the hospital announced simplified purchases for emergency works worth UAH 9.51 million and technical supervision of them worth UAH 132 thousand. By November 15, priority emergency works were to be carried out to protect the Okhmatdyt Hospital building from external influences.

In October 2024, the medical director of Okhmatdyt, Serhiy Chernyshuk, stated that the restoration of the Okhmatdyt Hospital, which was damaged as a result of the Russian strike in July, will not be completed this year. The reason was that the procedure for selecting a contractor was changed, which requires more time. Also, a more detailed examination was carried out again, which is still in its final stage.

On March 11, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted an order to redistribute about UAH 6.3 million for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt, as well as for the restoration of the historical outpatients' clinic for laborers.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
World Bank
Howard Buffett
United24
Ukraine
