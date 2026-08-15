The Ministry of Health named 8 habits that should be developed in a child before starting school

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 2262 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 5332 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 6834 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16553 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20813 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18770 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
August 17, 04:21 AM • 23354 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14785 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34492 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36065 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28797 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 7762 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 13132 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 12169 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11669 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 61064 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60555 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111498 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94785 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86504 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Israel
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5966 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28801 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29304 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58947 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95861 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

The Ministry of Health named 8 habits that should be developed in a child before starting school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3530 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine published a list of useful habits for schoolchildren. These include regular handwashing, oral hygiene, and monitoring screen time.

The Ministry of Health named 8 habits that should be developed in a child before starting school

Before the start of the school year, parents should help children develop basic personal hygiene and healthy lifestyle habits that they will be able to follow independently at school. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The Ministry of Health noted that after the school year begins, parents can no longer constantly monitor whether a child washes their hands, drinks enough water, takes breaks while working with screens, or follows other healthy habits.

One of the main habits should be regular handwashing with soap for at least 20 seconds. This should be done before eating, after using the toilet, coughing or sneezing, contact with animals, and returning from outside. If it is not possible to wash their hands, the Ministry of Health advises using hand sanitizer. When washing, the palms, backs of the hands, areas between the fingers, and under the nails should be cleaned.

What habits will help a child stay healthy

Children should also be taught to drink water or beverages without added sugar regularly, without waiting until they feel thirsty. The Ministry of Health recommends giving a child a bottle of water to take along and using only their own bottle or glass.

When coughing or sneezing, a child should cover their mouth and nose with the crook of their elbow or a tissue, which should be thrown away immediately after use. This habit helps reduce the spread of infections among those around them.

How to cope with motion sickness while traveling without unnecessary discomfort09.08.26, 12:54 • 110889 views

Another important habit is brushing the teeth twice a day for 2–3 minutes with toothpaste appropriate for the child's age. The Ministry of Health advises rinsing the mouth after meals. Regular oral hygiene helps prevent tooth decay, gum inflammation, and bad breath.

During school, children are advised to move around during breaks after sitting at a desk for a long time. They can walk down the corridor, do several bends, rotate their heads, stretch their arms and legs, or perform several squats.

Smartphones and gadgets

The Ministry of Health also advises taking breaks while reading and working with screens. In particular, every 20 minutes, one should look at a distant object for 20 seconds, blink more often, and shift focus from nearby objects to distant ones.

Parents are also advised to pay particular attention to the use of smartphones and other gadgets. Screen time should not displace sleep, physical activity, live communication, and free play. During meals and conversations, it is better to put the smartphone aside, and the use of gadgets should be stopped at least 1 hour before bedtime.

Children should also be taught not to share personal hygiene items. Towels, toothbrushes, combs, and handkerchiefs should be for individual use, as infections can be transmitted through sharing such items.

Stung by a bee: how to distinguish ordinary swelling from an allergic reaction and when help is needed15.08.26, 15:05 • 49644 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyHealth
School
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Ukraine