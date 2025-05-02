The Ministry of Environmental Protection will check the owners of "sleeping" licenses - Hrynchuk
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Environmental Protection initiates inspections of licenses where extraction has not been carried out for years. This will allow for the cancellation of unused permits and the attraction of investments.
The Head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, announced that inspections of owners of "dormant" licenses will be conducted, which will allow making decisions on the extension or cancellation of licenses. She said this during the hour of questions to the government, writes UNN.
Details
We already have formed lists of those where production has not started in the last ten years or production is less than one percent. For all these issued licenses, where work has not started, unscheduled inspections will be carried out in order to make appropriate decisions on the extension or cancellation of licenses in accordance with current legislation - explained Hrynchuk.
She said that in the last few months, the Ministry has analyzed all issued licenses and work being carried out on them.
The Minister also noted that the Ministry of Environmental Protection is working to allow scheduled inspections, as otherwise it will not be possible to effectively combat "dormant" licenses.
We are also working to allow scheduled inspections, because otherwise we will not be able to effectively combat conditionally dormant licenses and will not be able to use the potential of those deposits that we can work with now, attracting additional new investments.
Addition
