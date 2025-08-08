The Ministry of Education commented on rumors that the best applicants choose foreign universities

Currently, there is no way to track how many Ukrainian graduates choose foreign universities. At the same time, most of the 2414 students who scored 200 points in at least one subject have already submitted documents to Ukrainian universities, said Mykhailo Vynnytskyi, Deputy Minister of Education for Higher Education and Adult Education, during a briefing, writes UNN.

There is no way to track this specifically - Vynnytskyi replied to the question of whether it is possible to track how many graduates choose foreign universities.

He commented on discussions in social networks about the best Ukrainian students fleeing abroad.

This year. Fresh statistics. 2,414 people scored 200 points on the NMT in at least one subject. 2,241 people received recommendations to our universities. This means that out of the 200-point scorers, we conditionally "lost" 13 people. I think this is good statistics - Vynnytskyi stated.

The Ministry of Education and Science expects that about 30,000 contract students will receive educational grants. In total, 176,376 applicants received recommendations, of which 65,493 for state-funded places and 110,883 for contract-funded places.