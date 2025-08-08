The Ministry of Education commented on rumors that the best applicants choose foreign universities
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Minister of Education Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that most Ukrainian graduates who scored 200 points on the NMT submitted documents to Ukrainian universities. Of the 2414 such students, 2241 have already received recommendations for domestic universities.
Currently, there is no way to track how many Ukrainian graduates choose foreign universities. At the same time, most of the 2414 students who scored 200 points in at least one subject have already submitted documents to Ukrainian universities, said Mykhailo Vynnytskyi, Deputy Minister of Education for Higher Education and Adult Education, during a briefing, writes UNN.
Details
There is no way to track this specifically
He commented on discussions in social networks about the best Ukrainian students fleeing abroad.
This year. Fresh statistics. 2,414 people scored 200 points on the NMT in at least one subject. 2,241 people received recommendations to our universities. This means that out of the 200-point scorers, we conditionally "lost" 13 people. I think this is good statistics
Addition
The Ministry of Education and Science expects that about 30,000 contract students will receive educational grants. In total, 176,376 applicants received recommendations, of which 65,493 for state-funded places and 110,883 for contract-funded places.