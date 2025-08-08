The Ministry of Education commented on rumors that the best applicants choose foreign universities

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
10:49 AM • 2910 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 22896 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 19143 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17694 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 30016 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18941 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42580 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48752 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28560 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96383 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.5m/s
35%
756mm
Popular news
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on GeorgiaAugust 8, 02:28 AM • 34472 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 25775 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport06:38 AM • 25973 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 28677 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 31720 views
Publications
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 30114 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 32109 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 42648 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 48800 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96428 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 134344 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 150828 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 158422 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 148631 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 158355 views
Actual
Facebook
Mi-8
Mi-24
Shahed-136
Tesla Model Y

The Ministry of Education commented on rumors that the best applicants choose foreign universities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

Deputy Minister of Education Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that most Ukrainian graduates who scored 200 points on the NMT submitted documents to Ukrainian universities. Of the 2414 such students, 2241 have already received recommendations for domestic universities.

The Ministry of Education commented on rumors that the best applicants choose foreign universities

Currently, there is no way to track how many Ukrainian graduates choose foreign universities. At the same time, most of the 2414 students who scored 200 points in at least one subject have already submitted documents to Ukrainian universities, said Mykhailo Vynnytskyi, Deputy Minister of Education for Higher Education and Adult Education, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

There is no way to track this specifically

- Vynnytskyi replied to the question of whether it is possible to track how many graduates choose foreign universities.

He commented on discussions in social networks about the best Ukrainian students fleeing abroad.

This year. Fresh statistics. 2,414 people scored 200 points on the NMT in at least one subject. 2,241 people received recommendations to our universities. This means that out of the 200-point scorers, we conditionally "lost" 13 people. I think this is good statistics 

- Vynnytskyi stated.

Addition

The Ministry of Education and Science expects that about 30,000 contract students will receive educational grants. In total, 176,376 applicants received recommendations, of which 65,493 for state-funded places and 110,883 for contract-funded places.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine