The Ministry of Digitization has launched a free course on training in the use of AI - Fedorov

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and Netpeak Group have launched a free course "From Beginner to Expert in AI". This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

Together with Netpeak Group, we have launched a free course "From Beginner to Expert in AI" that teaches you how to use AI to write a text, create an image, solve a math problem, etc. The course is based on real-life cases: participants create songs, write lyrics, take care of plants, and even repair broken appliances using artificial intelligence - Fedorov said.

The minister noted that artificial intelligence is a trend that governments and large tech companies are integrating. AI is becoming a game changer, just like smartphones or wireless internet a few years ago.

At the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we also keep AI in focus and plan to implement it in key government projects and digital products. According to the International Monetary Fund, artificial intelligence will affect almost 40% of jobs worldwide, so it's better to start working with it now. AI will help optimize work and speed up routine tasks - Fedorov added.

Recall

The Defense Forces automatically detect 12,000 pieces of enemy equipment every week thanks to the Avengers artificial intelligence platform developed by the Innovation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This result is achieved by automatically analyzing video from drones and fixed cameras.