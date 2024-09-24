ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141063 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145012 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139737 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185065 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112136 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175317 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Ministry of Digitization has launched a free course on training in the use of AI - Fedorov

The Ministry of Digitization has launched a free course on training in the use of AI - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18684 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and Netpeak Group have launched a free course “From Beginner to Expert in AI”. The course teaches how to use AI to create texts, images, and solve problems based on real-life cases.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and Netpeak Group have launched a free course "From Beginner to Expert in AI". This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

Together with Netpeak Group, we have launched a free course "From Beginner to Expert in AI" that teaches you how to use AI to write a text, create an image, solve a math problem, etc. The course is based on real-life cases: participants create songs, write lyrics, take care of plants, and even repair broken appliances using artificial intelligence

- Fedorov said.

The minister noted that artificial intelligence is a trend that governments and large tech companies are integrating. AI is becoming a game changer, just like smartphones or wireless internet a few years ago.

At the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we also keep AI in focus and plan to implement it in key government projects and digital products. According to the International Monetary Fund, artificial intelligence will affect almost 40% of jobs worldwide, so it's better to start working with it now. AI will help optimize work and speed up routine tasks

- Fedorov added.

Recall

The Defense Forces automatically detect 12,000 pieces of enemy equipment every week thanks to the Avengers artificial intelligence platform developed by the Innovation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This result is achieved by automatically analyzing video from drones and fixed cameras.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

