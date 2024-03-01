The Ministry of Defense has signed another memorandum with an NGO that will facilitate tactical training

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the PULSE Charitable Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the training and advanced training of military personnel in tactical medicine, according to the website of the Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

We build our work according to the principle of maximum interaction with the public sector and bring it to the systemic level. Today, the defense forces need highly qualified tactical medicine specialists. The results of their work are saved lives and health of servicemen. I am very grateful to our partners for their cooperation. ," said Natalia Kalmykova.

As with previous similar documents, the memorandum of cooperation with PULSE was signed by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova. Hanna Mazurkevych, Director of the Foundation, also signed the document.

It is noted that PULSE will cooperate with the Ministry of Defense in training and advanced training of military personnel in tactical medicine - conducting education, training, and training of instructors. The organization will also provide the necessary equipment and supplies to designated units.

PULSE experts provide tactical medicine training for the Defense Forces. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, thousands of military personnel have completed PULSE training.

Our cooperation with the Ministry of Defense is important, as it allows us to quickly coordinate our ongoing projects and programs. Given the large number and complex structure of the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense is our critical partner and guide. For our part, we will do our best to help the Ministry in their tasks. - said Hanna Mazurkevych, Director of the PULSE Charitable Foundation.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed memorandums of cooperation with five NGOs working in the areas of tactical medicine and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.