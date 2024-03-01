$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23185 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 81086 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55692 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 240698 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210656 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183370 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225771 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250392 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156313 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371894 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Ministry of Defense has signed another memorandum with an NGO that will facilitate tactical training

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28261 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed another memorandum with the PULSE Charitable Foundation to assist in tactical medical training of military personnel.

The Ministry of Defense has signed another memorandum with an NGO that will facilitate tactical training

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the PULSE Charitable Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the training and advanced training of military personnel in tactical medicine, according to the website of the Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

We build our work according to the principle of maximum interaction with the public sector and bring it to the systemic level. Today, the defense forces need highly qualified tactical medicine specialists. The results of their work are saved lives and health of servicemen. I am very grateful to our partners for their cooperation.

 ," said Natalia Kalmykova.

Details

As with previous similar documents, the memorandum of cooperation with PULSE was signed by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova. Hanna Mazurkevych, Director of the Foundation, also signed the document.

It is noted that PULSE will cooperate with the Ministry of Defense in training and advanced training of military personnel in tactical medicine - conducting education, training, and training of instructors. The organization will also provide the necessary equipment and supplies to designated units.

PULSE experts provide tactical medicine training for the Defense Forces. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, thousands of military personnel have completed PULSE training.

Our cooperation with the Ministry of Defense is important, as it allows us to quickly coordinate our ongoing projects and programs. Given the large number and complex structure of the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense is our critical partner and guide. For our part, we will do our best to help the Ministry in their tasks. 

- said Hanna Mazurkevych, Director of the PULSE Charitable Foundation.

Optional

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed memorandums of cooperation with five NGOs working in the areas of tactical medicine and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarHealth
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
