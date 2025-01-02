The Ministry of Defense demonstrated new fiber optic FPV drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79520 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156686 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132305 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139582 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137188 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176917 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111768 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168546 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104653 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136663 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136065 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 69998 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104776 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106979 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156686 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196061 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185151 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136063 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136663 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144676 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136195 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153235 views
The Ministry of Defense demonstrated new fiber optic FPV drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29195 views

Ukrainian manufacturers presented more than 10 models of FPV drones with fiber optic control. The drones, which can carry up to 3 kg of payload, will soon be put into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense held a demonstration of FPV drones controlled via fiber optics. They are at the final stage of codification and will be supplied to the army. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

"The event was attended by domestic manufacturers, who presented more than a dozen models of drones, including those capable of carrying up to 3 kg of load," the statement said.

It is noted that the latest developments have been positively evaluated by experienced UAV operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and have expressed interest in supplying them to units.

"The FPV drones presented at the show are at the final stage of codification and will be supplied to the army," the Defense Ministry informs.

Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Tkachenko, Head of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Department of the Defense Ministry's Main Innovation Directorate, noted that the enemy continues to build up its capabilities in using fiber optic drone control technologies, so it is imperative to neutralize its advantages in this segment.

"Domestic producers demonstrate their readiness to quickly adapt to the current challenges of war and implement the latest developments," Tkachenko said.

AddendumAddendum

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine is still winning the drone war, but that the Russians have turned to using fiber-optic drones on a massive scale. This is a huge problem for the Ukrainian side, because it is impossible to stop them with electronic warfare, he said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising