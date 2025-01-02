The Ministry of Defense demonstrated new fiber optic FPV drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense held a demonstration of FPV drones controlled via fiber optics. They are at the final stage of codification and will be supplied to the army. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

"The event was attended by domestic manufacturers, who presented more than a dozen models of drones, including those capable of carrying up to 3 kg of load," the statement said.

It is noted that the latest developments have been positively evaluated by experienced UAV operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and have expressed interest in supplying them to units.

"The FPV drones presented at the show are at the final stage of codification and will be supplied to the army," the Defense Ministry informs.

Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Tkachenko, Head of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Department of the Defense Ministry's Main Innovation Directorate, noted that the enemy continues to build up its capabilities in using fiber optic drone control technologies, so it is imperative to neutralize its advantages in this segment.

"Domestic producers demonstrate their readiness to quickly adapt to the current challenges of war and implement the latest developments," Tkachenko said.

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine is still winning the drone war, but that the Russians have turned to using fiber-optic drones on a massive scale. This is a huge problem for the Ukrainian side, because it is impossible to stop them with electronic warfare, he said.