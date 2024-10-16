The Ministry of Agrarian Policy told which food products may increase in price
Kyiv • UNN
The Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy predicts a decline in sugar prices by the end of the year. However, in the event of power outages, bakery products, vegetables and fruits may rise in price due to higher storage costs.
Taras Vysotsky, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, said that sugar prices are likely to decline by the end of the year. However, in the event of a power outage, prices for bakery products, vegetables and fruits may rise. Vysotsky said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Details
We need to analyze it by different product groups, because there are products that are more sensitive to electricity supply and those that are less sensitive. For example, if we are talking about sugar, its production is increasing every day, and it is likely that sugar will continue to decline, at least until the end of the year, as the volume and supply will increase, so there is no such linkage. There is also no very direct linkage, for example, to the production of certain types of meat. Where there is a large share of electricity in the cost price or in storage is the baking industry. Here, the share of energy in final production is significant
He noted that electricity costs are also quite significant in the storage of fruits and vegetables.
We understand that the harvest is now nearing completion. In fact, the amount of fruit and vegetables we will consume will be fixed today for the whole year, but we will consume them gradually. Accordingly, each month of storage will involve certain costs. And it will depend on the stable energy supply, so, of course, this share will not be so significant. There will be no significant price increase. If we have to switch vegetable storages to generators during certain periods, then, unfortunately, the cost of electricity from generators will be higher
According to him, the situation will depend on many factors, but the cost of energy always has a significant impact on our food prices.
Recall
Consumer inflation in Ukraine increased to 8.6% yoy in September. Prices for eggs, clothing, footwear, and education services rose the most, while prices for sugar and fruit declined slightly.