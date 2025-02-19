The military submitted 190 thousand reports through Army+

The Army+ app is actively used by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade is among the top 10 in terms of the number of requests submitted. Paratroopers filed more than 1,000 reports even during the fighting in the Kursk region. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The most popular requests are for leave and a Form 5 certificate.

Apps like Army+ are a great thing. For example, I used it to apply for a vacation. I remember we were leaving the position in the evening, Starlink was on the car, and when we entered our territory, we were able to submit it - said the operator of the night UAVs of the 82nd Airborne Brigade.

Taras Gunko, head of the administrative group at the brigade headquarters, emphasized that every paratrooper, regardless of where they are, can submit a report remotely.

One of the soldiers explained how the system works:

"I clicked on 'new report', selected 'receiving form 5', and received a certificate"

According to Vitaliia Bakalova, a clerk, most of the requests are for Form 5.

"The documents need to be submitted to the relevant authorities, so sometimes it was up to 100 applications a day," she said.

Army+ helps to process documents much faster, because the military can submit requests at any time - on the way to or after returning from their positions. The main thing is to have access to the Internet.

Recall

The deferment from mobilization in the Reserve+ application will be extended automatically for people with disabilities, as well as students, postgraduates and doctoral students.