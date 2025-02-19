The military submitted 190 thousand reports through Army+

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 122308 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 78859 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81508 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 132932 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95305 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98686 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100339 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152084 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210616 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195075 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Popular news

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Publications

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 2934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 122241 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119609 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 132874 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 540892 views
UNN Lite

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9226 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20060 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28413 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60370 views

"Iron Fist" may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142410 views
The military submitted 190 thousand reports through Army+

The military submitted 190 thousand reports through Army+

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26189 views

Paratroopers of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade actively use the Army+ app to submit reports, even during combat operations. The most popular requests are to apply for leave and obtain a Form 5 certificate.

The Army+ app is actively used by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade is among the top 10 in terms of the number of requests submitted. Paratroopers filed more than 1,000 reports even during the fighting in the Kursk region. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN

The most popular requests are for leave and a Form 5 certificate.

Apps like Army+ are a great thing. For example, I used it to apply for a vacation. I remember we were leaving the position in the evening, Starlink was on the car, and when we entered our territory, we were able to submit it 

- said the operator of the night UAVs of the 82nd Airborne Brigade.

Taras Gunko, head of the administrative group at the brigade headquarters, emphasized that every paratrooper, regardless of where they are, can submit a report remotely.

One of the soldiers explained how the system works:

"I clicked on 'new report', selected 'receiving form 5', and received a certificate"

According to Vitaliia Bakalova, a clerk, most of the requests are for Form 5.

"The documents need to be submitted to the relevant authorities, so sometimes it was up to 100 applications a day," she said.

Army+ helps to process documents much faster, because the military can submit requests at any time - on the way to or after returning from their positions. The main thing is to have access to the Internet.

Recall

The deferment from mobilization in the Reserve+ application will be extended automatically for people with disabilities, as well as students, postgraduates and doctoral students. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
