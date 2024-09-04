The meeting of the Servant of the People faction will begin at 18:00. They will discuss personnel changes in the government

The meeting of the Servant of the People faction, where they plan to consider personnel issues, will begin today at 18:00. This was reported to UNN by MP and chairman of the subcommittee on state security, defense and defense innovations Fedir Venislavsky.

"There will be a meeting at 18:00. We will consider personnel issues on the appointment of new ministers," Venislavsky said.

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to attend a meeting of the Servant of the People faction today. According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, a "debriefing" is expected.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, announced a major government reset, as well as a meeting of the faction to discuss personnel issues.

"More than 50% of the CMU staff will be changed. Tomorrow (September 4 - ed.) we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow (September 5 - ed.) a day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on 4.09," Arakhamia said.

However, he did not inform the President about his participation in the meeting.

As UNN wrote, on September 3, a number of ministers resigned - Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Denys Malyuska, Roman Strilets, Olha Stefanishyna, Iryna Vereshchuk and Dmytro Kuleba.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada has considered and approved all resignations, except for Dmytro Kuleba's.

As a reminder, UNN wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.