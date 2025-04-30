The media told about the cover-up in the NACP and the capital court: they are covering up NABU detective Romanyuk with millions of assets and his brother, a bribe-taker

$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 21022 views

08:44 AM • 49117 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 87185 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55154 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 196040 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 154726 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 111875 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 134476 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107206 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 89720 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 60733 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 60885 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 76972 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 35255 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 34312 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 13770 views

Exclusive

08:43 AM • 87180 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 78179 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 124451 views

Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 196031 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 17430 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 35245 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 83569 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 99274 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 95632 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

The media told about the cover-up in the NACP and the capital court: they are covering up NABU detective Romanyuk with millions of assets and his brother, a bribe-taker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3686 views

The media write that the NACP and the capital court are covering up detective Mykhailo Romanyuk, who was found to have luxury property, and his brother was caught taking a bribe.

The media told about the cover-up in the NACP and the capital court: they are covering up NABU detective Romanyuk with millions of assets and his brother, a bribe-taker

NAZK and Svyatoshynskyi District Court are covering up Mykhailo Romanyuk, the head of one of the NABU units, who was previously found to have VIP cars and luxury real estate registered to relatives, and his brother was caught taking a bribe. This was reported by Informator.ua, which stated that there was a cover-up in these structures and attempts to hide socially important information.

NAZK refused to answer whether they had checked Mykhailo Romanyuk, the head of one of the NABU units, who was previously found to have VIP cars and luxury real estate registered to relatives. The Svyatoshynskyi District Court of the capital also responded with a formal reply regarding the case of the detective's brother, Ihor Romanyuk, for whom a decision has not been made in the bribery case for 8 years. In fact, both the NAZK and the court sided with a person who is reasonably suspected of corruption.

– the publication noted.

According to journalists, the NAZK applied a formal approach. It turns out that the agency not only ignores socially important information from journalists about possible violations of the law by NABU detective Mykhailo Romanyuk, but also covers him up, engaging in formal replies, the statement said.

"The NAZK, created 10 years ago, demonstrates a full set of tools of classic Ukrainian officials. Otherwise, we would have seen a message about at least the start of an investigation in response to publications in the media," Informator.ua said.

At the same time, the publication reported that the head of the Svyatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv, in response to a request regarding the consideration of the criminal case of Mykhailo Romanyuk's brother, Ihor, informed that he only provides general guidance to the court.

The journalists reminded what kind of information the NAZK had to check and what the court was asked about.

"An investigation by Informator.ua found that Mykhailo Romanyuk, the head of one of the NABU units, used luxury cars Mercedes-Benz E 220 CDI, which belonged to his mother-in-law, and AUDI A6, registered to his father. An apartment in Irpin, a land plot in Bucha, Kyiv region, with an area of 1320 sq. m and an unfinished (allegedly) house of 219 sq. m were registered to his mother. Only in the declaration for 2024, Mykhailo Romanyuk had an apartment of 117.4 sq. m, which belongs directly to him. And that one was purchased under a preferential state program for defenders, eOselia," the article says.

The publication stressed that one of the most famous cases led by Mykhailo Romanyuk after his transfer to NABU was Rotterdam+: the longer the detective kept the story with him on hold, the richer he became.

Informator.ua also reported that for 8 years, the Svyatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has not made a decision regarding the accused brother of Mykhailo Romanyuk, the senior investigator of the Kyiv-Svyatoshynskyi tax inspectorate, Ihor Romanyuk. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, this investigator demanded and received a bribe of 20 thousand dollars from the head of one company.

"The most likely amulet for Romanyuk from prison is his brother, Mykhailo Romanyuk, who has been making a successful career in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau all these years. According to our data, Mykhailo Romanyuk, who worked in the central office of the tax police until 2016, was known among colleagues for his extraordinary appetite for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs. It seems that his "talents" are highly valued in his new place of work - in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and not only - since two different structures have taken to cover him up," the publication concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Sviatoshynskyi District
Igor Kolomoisky
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv
