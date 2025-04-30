The media told about the cover-up in the NACP and the capital court: they are covering up NABU detective Romanyuk with millions of assets and his brother, a bribe-taker

NAZK and Svyatoshynskyi District Court are covering up Mykhailo Romanyuk, the head of one of the NABU units, who was previously found to have VIP cars and luxury real estate registered to relatives, and his brother was caught taking a bribe. This was reported by Informator.ua, which stated that there was a cover-up in these structures and attempts to hide socially important information.

NAZK refused to answer whether they had checked Mykhailo Romanyuk, the head of one of the NABU units, who was previously found to have VIP cars and luxury real estate registered to relatives. The Svyatoshynskyi District Court of the capital also responded with a formal reply regarding the case of the detective's brother, Ihor Romanyuk, for whom a decision has not been made in the bribery case for 8 years. In fact, both the NAZK and the court sided with a person who is reasonably suspected of corruption. – the publication noted.

According to journalists, the NAZK applied a formal approach. It turns out that the agency not only ignores socially important information from journalists about possible violations of the law by NABU detective Mykhailo Romanyuk, but also covers him up, engaging in formal replies, the statement said.

"The NAZK, created 10 years ago, demonstrates a full set of tools of classic Ukrainian officials. Otherwise, we would have seen a message about at least the start of an investigation in response to publications in the media," Informator.ua said.

At the same time, the publication reported that the head of the Svyatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv, in response to a request regarding the consideration of the criminal case of Mykhailo Romanyuk's brother, Ihor, informed that he only provides general guidance to the court.

The journalists reminded what kind of information the NAZK had to check and what the court was asked about.

"An investigation by Informator.ua found that Mykhailo Romanyuk, the head of one of the NABU units, used luxury cars Mercedes-Benz E 220 CDI, which belonged to his mother-in-law, and AUDI A6, registered to his father. An apartment in Irpin, a land plot in Bucha, Kyiv region, with an area of 1320 sq. m and an unfinished (allegedly) house of 219 sq. m were registered to his mother. Only in the declaration for 2024, Mykhailo Romanyuk had an apartment of 117.4 sq. m, which belongs directly to him. And that one was purchased under a preferential state program for defenders, eOselia," the article says.

The publication stressed that one of the most famous cases led by Mykhailo Romanyuk after his transfer to NABU was Rotterdam+: the longer the detective kept the story with him on hold, the richer he became.

Informator.ua also reported that for 8 years, the Svyatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has not made a decision regarding the accused brother of Mykhailo Romanyuk, the senior investigator of the Kyiv-Svyatoshynskyi tax inspectorate, Ihor Romanyuk. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, this investigator demanded and received a bribe of 20 thousand dollars from the head of one company.

"The most likely amulet for Romanyuk from prison is his brother, Mykhailo Romanyuk, who has been making a successful career in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau all these years. According to our data, Mykhailo Romanyuk, who worked in the central office of the tax police until 2016, was known among colleagues for his extraordinary appetite for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs. It seems that his "talents" are highly valued in his new place of work - in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and not only - since two different structures have taken to cover him up," the publication concluded.