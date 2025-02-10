The man who shot a pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv will be sent for compulsory treatment
The 41-year-old man who shot a 65-year-old pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv will be subjected to compulsory treatment. An examination confirmed his insanity, and he had previously been treated in psychiatric institutions.
A petition for compulsory treatment of the man who killed a 65-year-old pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv has been sent to the court. He will be sent to a psychiatric hospital with strict supervision. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.
Details
The tragedy occurred on September 18, 2024, at a gas station on the Ring Road. A 41-year-old man approached a pensioner who was about to get into his car. After a short conversation, he shot him in the head, took his keys and personal belongings and fled.
In the course of the pre-trial investigation, a forensic psychiatric examination was conducted, which confirmed that the 41-year-old man who shot the pensioner was unable to realize and control his actions both at the time of the crime and now
It has also been established that since 2012 he has been periodically treated in psychiatric institutions. He is currently in custody in a specialized medical facility.
Recall
UNN wrote that on September 18, an attacker shot a man at a gas station in Kyiv.