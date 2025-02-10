The man who shot a pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv will be sent for compulsory treatment

A petition for compulsory treatment of the man who killed a 65-year-old pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv has been sent to the court. He will be sent to a psychiatric hospital with strict supervision. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.



Details

The tragedy occurred on September 18, 2024, at a gas station on the Ring Road. A 41-year-old man approached a pensioner who was about to get into his car. After a short conversation, he shot him in the head, took his keys and personal belongings and fled.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation, a forensic psychiatric examination was conducted, which confirmed that the 41-year-old man who shot the pensioner was unable to realize and control his actions both at the time of the crime and now - the statement said.

It has also been established that since 2012 he has been periodically treated in psychiatric institutions. He is currently in custody in a specialized medical facility.

Recall

UNN wrote that on September 18, an attacker shot a man at a gas station in Kyiv.

