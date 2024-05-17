ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82365 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107583 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150420 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154435 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250646 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174215 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165463 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226064 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Long-awaited GTA 6 has a release date

Long-awaited GTA 6 has a release date

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122218 views

Grand Theft Auto VI, the long-awaited next installment of the popular gaming franchise, will be released in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game will feature a female protagonist for the first time and will be set in a fictionalized version of Miami called Vice City.

Fans have finally learned about the release date of the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which they are eagerly awaiting. Rockstar Games announced on Thursday that GTA VI will be released in the fall of 2025, UNN writes with reference to The Independent.

Details

This news comes after Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive reported a financial loss of $2.9 billion for the last fiscal quarter.

The company also reported that 200 million copies of GTA V have been sold since its release in 2013, making it the second best-selling game of all time after Minecraft, which has sold over 300 million copies.

Rockstar was forced to release the GTA VI trailer ahead of schedule on December 5 after a video leaked online, set in a fictional version of Miami known as Vice City, and featuring Tom Petty's song Love is a Long Road. The video garnered over 93 million views in the first 24 hours on YouTube, breaking the record for views.

The reaction to the trailer was extremely positive, with fans praising the game's graphics and the obvious decision to focus on a female protagonist for the first time in the franchise's history.

In September 2022, a hacker leaked 90 videos and screenshots of GTA 6. The footage and screenshots were described as early development, but it all but confirmed that the game would be set in Vice City.

Although GTA VI is expected to tell an original story, it will take place in an expanded version of the location previously introduced in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002.

Reddit users have already made maps of Weiss City based on the leak.

Like GTA V, the latest game will have more than one main character. Most of the trailer showed a Latina woman named Lucia and a man named Jason.

The latter game is rumored to be based on real-life criminals Bonnie and Clyde, according to a person familiar with the game's development.

New York actor Gregory Connors will reportedly play Jason in GTA 6. Although the casting has not been officially confirmed, in a recent resume update, Connors listed a "lead" role in Rockstar's 2025 game.

GTA VI will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X in the fall of 2025.

Addendum

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most critically acclaimed and popular gaming franchises, with the last few games often ranking among the best video games ever created.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Technologies
new-york-cityNew York City
youtubeYouTube

