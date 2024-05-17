Long-awaited GTA 6 has a release date

Fans have finally learned about the release date of the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which they are eagerly awaiting. Rockstar Games announced on Thursday that GTA VI will be released in the fall of 2025, UNN writes with reference to The Independent.

This news comes after Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive reported a financial loss of $2.9 billion for the last fiscal quarter.

The company also reported that 200 million copies of GTA V have been sold since its release in 2013, making it the second best-selling game of all time after Minecraft, which has sold over 300 million copies.

Rockstar was forced to release the GTA VI trailer ahead of schedule on December 5 after a video leaked online, set in a fictional version of Miami known as Vice City, and featuring Tom Petty's song Love is a Long Road. The video garnered over 93 million views in the first 24 hours on YouTube, breaking the record for views.

The reaction to the trailer was extremely positive, with fans praising the game's graphics and the obvious decision to focus on a female protagonist for the first time in the franchise's history.

In September 2022, a hacker leaked 90 videos and screenshots of GTA 6. The footage and screenshots were described as early development, but it all but confirmed that the game would be set in Vice City.

Although GTA VI is expected to tell an original story, it will take place in an expanded version of the location previously introduced in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002.

Reddit users have already made maps of Weiss City based on the leak.

Like GTA V, the latest game will have more than one main character. Most of the trailer showed a Latina woman named Lucia and a man named Jason.

The latter game is rumored to be based on real-life criminals Bonnie and Clyde, according to a person familiar with the game's development.

New York actor Gregory Connors will reportedly play Jason in GTA 6. Although the casting has not been officially confirmed, in a recent resume update, Connors listed a "lead" role in Rockstar's 2025 game.

GTA VI will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X in the fall of 2025.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most critically acclaimed and popular gaming franchises, with the last few games often ranking among the best video games ever created.