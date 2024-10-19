The legendary coffee drink of autumn: how to make a spicy pumpkin latte
UNN offers a recipe for a popular fall drink - spicy pumpkin latte. Detailed instructions include making homemade pumpkin syrup with spices and the drink itself.
Spicy pumpkin spice latte has already become a part of Western pop culture: it is drunk by characters in movies, TV shows, and comics, mentioned in songs, and even dedicated to poetry. UNN suggests trying to make this drink at home.
In addition to coffee, you'll need milk, whipped cream, and a pinch of pumpkin pie spice (a mixture that usually contains allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves). You will also need homemade pumpkin syrup with spices, which you can make yourself. Let's start with making the syrup.
Pumpkin syrup (8 servings)
Ingredients:
1.5 cups of caster sugar
1.5 cups of water
6 cinnamon sticks
1 tsp ground cloves
1 tsp. ground ginger
2 tsp ground nutmeg
4 tbsp pumpkin puree
Preparation
- Mix sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil;
- Once the sugar is dissolved, add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and pumpkin puree. After that, cook for another 20 minutes on low heat.
- Then remove from heat and immediately strain through cheesecloth.
Actually, pumpkin puree can be obtained by baking it, pre-cleaning and cutting it into cubes. Bake for about 20-25 minutes in the oven preheated to 180 degrees. After baking, the pumpkin should simply be killed with a blender.
So you have the necessary ingredients for an autumn pumpkin latte.
Spicy pumpkin latte (1 serving)
Ingredients:
1 cup whole milk
3 tbsp of homemade pumpkin syrup with spices
Approximately ½ cup whipped cream
A pinch of spice for pumpkin pie
Preparation:
- Heat the milk. It is best to do this with a frother, as this will give the milk an airy froth.
- Prepare a shot of espresso.
- Pour pumpkin syrup into a cup and add coffee to it. Mix thoroughly.
- Add milk to the top, filling the cup three quarters full. Add cream and spices on top.
