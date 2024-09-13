The Kremlin's response to Kursk was meaningless - former US commander in Afghanistan

The Ukrainian Armed Forces discovered the weakness of Russian defense systems and took advantage of it in an impressive manner, thus the Kursk operation took place. In turn, the Russian side did not find the strength to respond clearly, although the deployment of Russian troops to Kursk is underway, but their combat capability is in question. This was reported in an interview with the Voice of America by former Commander-in-Chief of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq David Petraeus, UNN reports.

Analyzing the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the American military man drew attention to the Kremlin's reaction and further actions.

The Russian response is simply not good enough. For some reason, Putin appointed the head of the FSB to be responsible for this situation, instead of putting this task to the Russian armed forces. - said David Petraeus.

Instead, “Ukrainians have taken advantage of this in a spectacular way!” emphasized the former commander-in-chief of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

I believe that they are now in a situation-checking mode, in military terms. That is, they want to use the current situation to the extent possible, but not to take excessive and unjustified risks. Ukrainians should be careful not to get surrounded by Russian troops - He added.

Recall

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said during a briefing that Russia has begun trying to conduct “some type of counteroffensive” in the Kursk region - such actions are “minor” at the moment, but the US is monitoring them.

Zelensky on the operation in the Kursk region: “It is already successful”