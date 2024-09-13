ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
The Kremlin's response to Kursk was meaningless - former US commander in Afghanistan

The Kremlin's response to Kursk was meaningless - former US commander in Afghanistan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52664 views

David Petraeus described the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region as “impressive”. He noted that Russia's response was inadequate, and that the appointment of the head of the FSB as responsible for the situation was a mistake.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces discovered the weakness of Russian defense systems and took advantage of it in an impressive manner, thus the Kursk operation took place. In turn, the Russian side did not find the strength to respond clearly, although the deployment of Russian troops to Kursk is underway, but their combat capability is in question. This was reported in an interview with the Voice of America by former Commander-in-Chief of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq David Petraeus, UNN reports.

Analyzing the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the American military man drew attention to the Kremlin's reaction and further actions.

The Russian response is simply not good enough. For some reason, Putin appointed the head of the FSB to be responsible for this situation, instead of putting this task to the Russian armed forces.

- said David Petraeus.

Instead, “Ukrainians have taken advantage of this in a spectacular way!” emphasized the former commander-in-chief of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

I believe that they are now in a situation-checking mode, in military terms. That is, they want to use the current situation to the extent possible, but not to take excessive and unjustified risks. Ukrainians should be careful not to get surrounded by Russian troops

- He added.

Recall

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said during a briefing that Russia has begun trying to conduct “some type of counteroffensive” in the Kursk region - such actions are “minor” at the moment, but the US is monitoring them.

Zelensky on the operation in the Kursk region: "It is already successful"27.08.24, 17:30

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

