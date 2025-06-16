$41.450.04
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 44505 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 51751 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 51355 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 75408 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 129547 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116845 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Publications
Exclusives
748mm
The Kremlin stated that there is no talk of replacing Istanbul with another platform for negotiations with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

Peskov said that the issue of replacing Istanbul as a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not on the agenda.

The Kremlin stated that there is no talk of replacing Istanbul with another platform for negotiations with Ukraine

The issue of replacing Istanbul with another platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not currently being discussed. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

So far, there has been no talk of choosing another platform. Time frames were announced. There is no exact date for the continuation yet

- Peskov said.

Additionally

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a conversation with US President Donald Trump stated that the Russian Federation is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported that Ukraine is interested in meeting with the Russian side at the level of presidents. He stressed that our state seeks negotiations in which concrete decisions are made.  Source

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
