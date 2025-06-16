The Kremlin stated that there is no talk of replacing Istanbul with another platform for negotiations with Ukraine

The issue of replacing Istanbul with another platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not currently being discussed. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

So far, there has been no talk of choosing another platform. Time frames were announced. There is no exact date for the continuation yet - Peskov said.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a conversation with US President Donald Trump stated that the Russian Federation is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported that Ukraine is interested in meeting with the Russian side at the level of presidents. He stressed that our state seeks negotiations in which concrete decisions are made.

