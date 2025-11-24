Kremlin stated that it had not received information about peace plan negotiations in Geneva

Russia is not planning negotiations with the United States this week on Washington's proposed peace plan and claims it has not received any information about contacts between the United States, Ukraine, and European countries in Geneva. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian-American negotiations on the American plan are not scheduled. According to him, Moscow does not know what text of the document was produced during the contacts between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva.

Peskov also emphasized: "Moscow has not received any information about negotiations involving the United States, Ukraine, and European countries in Geneva."

The Kremlin representative added that Moscow does not know the content of the developed plan and considers it incorrect to conduct a discussion through the media.

He stressed that the Kremlin "does not want to discuss the US plan for Ukraine through the media," calling it "impossible and incorrect."

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the degree of interaction between Russia and the United States regarding Trump's peace plan for Ukraine still needs clarification. The need for a conversation between Putin and Trump, as well as the level of contacts between Moscow and Washington regarding the plan, has yet to be determined.