The Kremlin is tightening control over Russians' devices under the pretext of combating fraud

Starting in March 2027, Russian banks will be able to check their customers’ devices, giving the authorities additional opportunities for digital control of the population. The Center for Countering Disinformation reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The innovation is formally explained by the need to detect malicious software and prevent fraud. At the same time, the criteria for what software will be considered "malicious" will be determined and expanded by the Russian authorities.

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The CPD notes that this creates a risk of third parties, including intelligence services and government agencies, gaining access to citizens’ personal information.

Thus, under the pretext of combating fraud, the Kremlin is expanding its ability to control Russians’ devices and digital activity. The Center believes that the new mechanisms may be used to detect disloyalty and strengthen state surveillance of the population.

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