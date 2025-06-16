$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Publications
Exclusives
The Kremlin is holding the so-called "Children's Peace Summit" in the sanctioned "Artek" – CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 1218 views

In occupied Crimea, Russia organized a "Children's Peace Summit" in the "Artek" camp. The goal is to create a "true image of Russia", but this is an attempt to legitimize the aggressor.

The Kremlin is holding the so-called "Children's Peace Summit" in the sanctioned "Artek" – CNS

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia organized the so-called "Children's Summit of Peace" in the "Artek" camp, which is under sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

The Center noted that the Kremlin is again trying to use children for propaganda purposes.

Russia is once again trying to portray itself as a "peacemaker" by using children in Kremlin propaganda - this time at the "Children's Summit" in occupied Crimea

- is stated in the message.

The organizers of the event declare the participation of 300 children from 30 countries, calling the goal the formation of a "true image of Russia" and a "vision of the future." However, according to the Center, this is just an attempt to legitimize the aggressor state.

The goal is a "true image of Russia" and a "vision of the future." In fact, it is an attempt to legitimize the aggressor and raise a new generation loyal to the Kremlin

- emphasized in the CNS.

Special attention was paid to how the camp itself was transformed.

"Artek", once a symbol of children's friendship, has been turned into an instrument of militarization: military games are held here, meetings with war criminals, aggression is glorified under the guise of "civil education"

- stated in the Center.

The Center for National Resistance summarized that true peace will come after the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories and the punishment of criminals.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children10.06.25, 19:42 • 64726 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
