In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia organized the so-called "Children's Summit of Peace" in the "Artek" camp, which is under sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

The Center noted that the Kremlin is again trying to use children for propaganda purposes.

Russia is once again trying to portray itself as a "peacemaker" by using children in Kremlin propaganda - this time at the "Children's Summit" in occupied Crimea - is stated in the message.

The organizers of the event declare the participation of 300 children from 30 countries, calling the goal the formation of a "true image of Russia" and a "vision of the future." However, according to the Center, this is just an attempt to legitimize the aggressor state.

The goal is a "true image of Russia" and a "vision of the future." In fact, it is an attempt to legitimize the aggressor and raise a new generation loyal to the Kremlin - emphasized in the CNS.

Special attention was paid to how the camp itself was transformed.

"Artek", once a symbol of children's friendship, has been turned into an instrument of militarization: military games are held here, meetings with war criminals, aggression is glorified under the guise of "civil education" - stated in the Center.

The Center for National Resistance summarized that true peace will come after the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories and the punishment of criminals.

