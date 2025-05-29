The Kremlin is going to conduct an inventory of agricultural lands in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Kremlin plans to conduct an inventory of agricultural land in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The relevant tender was published on the Russian government procurement website. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

Data on land as of 2002, i.e. before the implementation of land reform in Ukraine, will be entered into the Russian register. The Russian Federation emphasizes that the use of later data is "undesirable", as it legally fixes private land ownership by citizens of Ukraine.

By conducting this inventory, the Russian Federation is pursuing several goals. It seeks to include the occupied territories in the administrative-territorial structure of the Russian Federation in order to "legalize" them and justify the theft of Ukrainian grain that has been taking place since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. - explain in the Center.

In this way, the occupation authorities create an additional instrument of pressure on Ukrainian citizens who remained in the occupation, creating a risk of losing property for landowners in case of detected disloyalty.

Any actions of the occupiers regarding Ukrainian land and property of Ukrainian citizens are legally null and void and have no legal consequences. - noted in the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Let us remind you

Russia is actively militarizing the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, replacing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation." The Kremlin is strengthening control by introducing programs to integrate veterans into the occupation administrations.