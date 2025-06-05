$41.480.16
Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.
Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

The Kremlin confirmed Russia's threat of retaliation for the attack on its airfields: Peskov answered when it will be

Kyiv

Dmitry Peskov said that Putin threatened a response to attacks on airfields during a conversation with Trump. The form and timing of the response will be determined by the Russian military.

The Kremlin confirmed Russia's threat of retaliation for the attack on its airfields: Peskov answered when it will be

Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin really announced a response to the attacks on Russian airfields during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. According to Peskov, the form and time of this response remain at the discretion of the Russian military command, writes UNN with reference to Russian " СМИ ".

Details

Asked whether President Putin really said about the response to the attack on airfields, Peskov replied "yes, indeed". Asked what it will be and when, the press secretary of the Russian president replied that it will be considered by the Russian military.

Such and when our military considers it expedient

- he said.

Let's add

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a conversation with US President resolutely stated that he would have to react to the recent attack on Russian airfields.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
