Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin really announced a response to the attacks on Russian airfields during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. According to Peskov, the form and time of this response remain at the discretion of the Russian military command, writes UNN with reference to Russian " СМИ ".

Details

Asked whether President Putin really said about the response to the attack on airfields, Peskov replied "yes, indeed". Asked what it will be and when, the press secretary of the Russian president replied that it will be considered by the Russian military.

Such and when our military considers it expedient - he said.

Let's add

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a conversation with US President resolutely stated that he would have to react to the recent attack on Russian airfields.