What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The KFI does not confirm the information about the possible downing of a "Shahed" with a jet engine over Ukraine

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise does not confirm the possible downing of a "Shahed" with a jet engine over Ukraine. There is no evidence that the enemy has used these drones to attack Ukraine. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

"As for the Shahed-238 drone recently introduced by Iranian manufacturers,  currently, there are no facts of their use in our research.

From open sources, we know that the Shahed 238 is claimed to be equipped with a homing system at the final section of the flight path and a small jet engine. We will keep an eye on the situation," Ruvin said.

He added that the "Shakhty" are constantly being modernized

"The production and use of Shahed attack UAVs did change over the period. The enemy mainly relied on the use of  Shahed 136, which we divide into roughly three main groups. The first one is marked with the letter "M" of Iranian production. The next group is marked with the letter "Y", which we consider to be a transitional version of Iranian production, but assembled in Russia. The third part is labeled "K" and is already Russian-made, with components in a larger number invariably foreign. There are samples painted black on the outside with plain paint for a more difficult visual search in the dark, and there are also those with a specific coating," said the Director of KFI.

To recap

The day before, there was information that the first "Shahed" with a jet engine was shot down in Ukraine .

The Ukrainian Air Force did not confirm this information.

