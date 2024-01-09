The KFI does not confirm the information about the possible downing of a "Shahed" with a jet engine over Ukraine

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise does not confirm the possible downing of a "Shahed" with a jet engine over Ukraine. There is no evidence that the enemy has used these drones to attack Ukraine. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

"As for the Shahed-238 drone recently introduced by Iranian manufacturers, currently, there are no facts of their use in our research.

From open sources, we know that the Shahed 238 is claimed to be equipped with a homing system at the final section of the flight path and a small jet engine. We will keep an eye on the situation," Ruvin said.

He added that the "Shakhty" are constantly being modernized

"The production and use of Shahed attack UAVs did change over the period. The enemy mainly relied on the use of Shahed 136, which we divide into roughly three main groups. The first one is marked with the letter "M" of Iranian production. The next group is marked with the letter "Y", which we consider to be a transitional version of Iranian production, but assembled in Russia. The third part is labeled "K" and is already Russian-made, with components in a larger number invariably foreign. There are samples painted black on the outside with plain paint for a more difficult visual search in the dark, and there are also those with a specific coating," said the Director of KFI.

To recap

The day before, there was information that the first "Shahed" with a jet engine was shot down in Ukraine .

The Ukrainian Air Force did not confirm this information.