The issue of territories will be the first item on the agenda in any possible negotiations with Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories would be key in any format of peace negotiations with Russia. According to him, Moscow seeks to secure all seized lands, but Ukraine insists that there must first be a ceasefire, UNN writes, citing the President's statement during a conversation with journalists.

The issue of territories is a very sensitive and difficult one. I have my position, and the Russians have theirs. They want everything they have seized, but before there is any ceasefire, they want to agree on everything regarding our territories. Our position is this: first, a ceasefire; we need to talk about it and understand how things stand. The first issue in any negotiation format will concern the territories of Ukraine. - Zelenskyy said.

Trump made a statement after meeting with Zelenskyy: says he told him, as he "likewise suggested Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a deal"

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called European leaders after meeting with US President Donald Trump.