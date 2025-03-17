The Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
The Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including the Radwan force command center. The IDF stated that violations of agreements between Israel and Lebanon are unacceptable.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck objects used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. In particular, the military attacked the command center of the Radwan forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel IDF.
Details
It is noted that the strikes were carried out over several hours on Sunday evening, March 16.
"Over the past few hours, the Israel Defense Forces have struck the command and control center of the Radwan forces and structures used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon," the statement said.
"The presence of such terrorist infrastructure is a blatant violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will not allow such activity and will act against it," the IDF reports.
Recall
On Saturday, March 15, the Air Force of the Israel Defense Forces carried out a pinpoint airstrike on a group of terrorists in the Beit Lahia area of the Gaza Strip. This is reported by the IDF
