The IRGC stated that Iran's enemies would not be safe "even in their own homes."

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 17447 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 19622 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 17419 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 18616 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 19991 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 13519 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 14474 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 15729 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 31500 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 16920 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
68%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 32195 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 16350 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 14815 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 24700 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 8180 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 5580 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 17447 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 24887 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 32392 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 31500 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 8386 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 14922 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 16455 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 76995 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 74572 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

The IRGC stated that Iran's enemies would not be safe "even in their own homes."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the loss of a leader did not shake Iran but made it stronger. The IRGC promises to continue the fight until victory over the enemy.

The IRGC stated that Iran's enemies would not be safe "even in their own homes."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the recent losses of its supreme leader and other high-ranking officials "have not shaken (Iran), but on the contrary, have made it stronger." This was reported by the state broadcasting of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB), according to UNN, citing CNN.

Details

The IRGC stated that Iran would continue to fight "until the enemy is defeated."

"The enemy must know that its happy days are over, and it will no longer be safe anywhere in the world, even in its own homes," the group stated.

The White House insists the US has "clear goals" for the war02.03.26, 20:50 • 874 views

Recall

US leader Donald Trump stated that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.

Earlier, US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but "a big wave" is still ahead. 

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Iran