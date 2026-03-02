The IRGC stated that Iran's enemies would not be safe "even in their own homes."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the recent losses of its supreme leader and other high-ranking officials "have not shaken (Iran), but on the contrary, have made it stronger." This was reported by the state broadcasting of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB), according to UNN, citing CNN.

Details

The IRGC stated that Iran would continue to fight "until the enemy is defeated."

"The enemy must know that its happy days are over, and it will no longer be safe anywhere in the world, even in its own homes," the group stated.

Recall

US leader Donald Trump stated that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.

Earlier, US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but "a big wave" is still ahead.