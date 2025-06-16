The IDF stated that Iran launched missiles towards Israel
Kyiv • UNN
The Israel Defense Forces reported the launch of missiles from Iran towards Israel. Defense systems have been activated for interception, and the population has been ordered to remain in shelters.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel, UNN reports, citing the IDF's statement.
Details
According to the IDF, defense systems are in operation to intercept the threat.
After receiving the alert, the population is ordered to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.
Exiting the protected space is allowed only by explicit order. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command
