The IDF stated that Iran launched missiles towards Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel, UNN reports, citing the IDF's statement.

Details

According to the IDF, defense systems are in operation to intercept the threat.

After receiving the alert, the population is ordered to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

Exiting the protected space is allowed only by explicit order. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command - the statement said.

Israel attacked Iranian state television: details of the incident