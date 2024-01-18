The Hrynkevych case: the second defendant was also sent to custody

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the second defendant in the Hrynkevych case and set bail at over UAH 500 million. This was reported to UNN by the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

The Pechersk District Court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on the 2nd defendant in the criminal proceedings regarding the supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As an alternative, the court determined the possibility of bailing the suspects in the amount of UAH 500,001,528 (165,126 subsistence level) - Maksymets said.

According to her, the ruling is valid until March 16, 2024.

Recall

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On the same day, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers put Roman Hrynkevych on the wanted list to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered in exchange for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of a criminal case. He is currently in custody.

Roman Hrynkevych is wanted - SBI