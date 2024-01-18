The Hrynkevych case: the second defendant was also sent to custody

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104056 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113964 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144382 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285182 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36737 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40148 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50865 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70899 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37267 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 104056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237400 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262567 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70899 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144382 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107596 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107546 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123605 views
The Hrynkevych case: the second defendant was also sent to custody

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29945 views

The defendant in the Hrynkevych case was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of over UAH 500 million (165,126 subsistence minimums).

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the second defendant in the Hrynkevych case and set bail at over UAH 500 million. This was reported to UNN by the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.  

The Pechersk District Court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention on the 2nd defendant in the criminal proceedings regarding the supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As an alternative, the court determined the possibility of bailing the suspects in the amount of UAH 500,001,528 (165,126 subsistence level) 

- Maksymets said.

According to her, the ruling is valid until March 16, 2024.

Recall

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On the same day, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers put Roman Hrynkevych on the wanted list to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered in exchange for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of a criminal case. He is currently in custody.

Roman Hrynkevych is wanted - SBI

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

