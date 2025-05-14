Hottest on the front are three directions: map from the General Staff

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12264 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52676 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34683 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104226 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81307 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91744 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86389 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180397 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73694 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180632 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52677 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104226 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83448 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180397 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180632 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1252 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36379 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96569 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95441 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95863 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Hottest on the front are three directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

Over the past day, 163 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 14 areas of concentration of enemy manpower.

Hottest on the front are three directions: map from the General Staff

Most of the fighting over the past day at the front was concentrated in three directions - Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky and Lyman - more than two thirds of the 163 combat clashes took place there, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 14, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

In total, 163 combat engagements took place over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile and 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, he carried out more than five thousand shellings, 93 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2,983 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system and two artillery systems of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Topoli and Petrivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were two attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novoserhiivka, Kolodyaziv, Hryhorivka and towards Ridkodub, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by the occupying forces towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Lysivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and in the direction of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Yablunivka, Myrolyubivka, Zorya, Promin.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 30 attempts to break through the defensive lines near Kostyantynopol, Skudny, Rivnopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Polye, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, Novopol, Odradne and towards Zelene Polye.

There were no combat clashes in the Huliaipil direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the directions of Novodanylivka, Stepove and Mala Tokmachka. He had no success.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the Defense Forces stopped five attempts by the aggressor to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled twelve attacks by the Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes using 34 guided bombs, and also carried out 264 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Russian losses per day: 1240 soldiers and 47 artillery systems destroyed14.05.25, 08:04 • 1508 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.30
Bitcoin
$103,913.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.65
Золото
$3,237.05
Ethereum
$2,674.87