Hottest on the front are three directions: map from the General Staff

Most of the fighting over the past day at the front was concentrated in three directions - Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky and Lyman - more than two thirds of the 163 combat clashes took place there, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 14, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

In total, 163 combat engagements took place over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile and 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, he carried out more than five thousand shellings, 93 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2,983 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system and two artillery systems of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Topoli and Petrivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were two attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novoserhiivka, Kolodyaziv, Hryhorivka and towards Ridkodub, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by the occupying forces towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Lysivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and in the direction of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Yablunivka, Myrolyubivka, Zorya, Promin.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 30 attempts to break through the defensive lines near Kostyantynopol, Skudny, Rivnopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Polye, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, Novopol, Odradne and towards Zelene Polye.

There were no combat clashes in the Huliaipil direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the directions of Novodanylivka, Stepove and Mala Tokmachka. He had no success.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the Defense Forces stopped five attempts by the aggressor to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled twelve attacks by the Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes using 34 guided bombs, and also carried out 264 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Russian losses per day: 1240 soldiers and 47 artillery systems destroyed