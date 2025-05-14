$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 3526 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 20291 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 19093 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 74377 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 67205 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 84952 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 81733 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 165576 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73182 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 166720 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Russian losses per day: 1240 soldiers and 47 artillery systems destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 13, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers and 47 artillery systems. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the invasion amounted to 969,370 people.

Russian losses per day: 1240 soldiers and 47 artillery systems destroyed

In the past 24 hours, on May 13, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers and 47 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.14.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 969370 (+1240) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10804 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22501 (+14)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27827 (+47)
          • MLRS ‒ 1382 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1165 (+3)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35860 (+82)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 48382 (+126)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3884 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer stated that during the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, more than 700,000 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed, but even this did not help it achieve any of the strategic goals that the Russian authorities set for themselves.

