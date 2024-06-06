The head of Ukrenergo Reveals: Why do they turn off the lights at different times in different regions of Ukraine?

The chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo explained why electricity is turned off to domestic consumers for a different number of hours in different regions of Ukraine, as well as how energy consumption limits affect the duration of shutdowns. This is reported by Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Details

According to Volodymyr Kudritsky, chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo, these two factors directly depend on the specifics of each individual region. Therefore, the main task when drawing up shutdown schedules is to take this feature into account.

It should be understood that different regions may have different percentages of critical infrastructure in their consumption. This will greatly affect the schedule of outages, for example, for the population Vladimir Kudritsky explained.

In addition, he gave examples, pointing out that regions with a developed industry, such as Dnipropetrovsk, may have a different schedule of blackouts compared to regions where a large share of consumption falls on the population and small non-household consumers, such as the Transcarpathian region.

This whole system – it is designed, on the one hand, to distribute the available electricity proportionally. And on the other hand-a little more to take into account the "regional specifics". Make it so that it does not happen that in the Kiev region, for example, people do not have light for half a day, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region – only 20% of people do not have light Vladimir Kudritsky concluded.

