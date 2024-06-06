The head of Ukrenergo Reveals: Why do they turn off the lights at different times in different regions of Ukraine?
Kyiv • UNN
The duration of power outages in different regions of Ukraine varies due to the peculiarities of the structure of consumption and critical infrastructure in each region, while in regions such as Dnepropetrovsk, power outages occur less frequently than in regions with a large number of residential buildings and low consumer loads, such as Transcarpathia.
The chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo explained why electricity is turned off to domestic consumers for a different number of hours in different regions of Ukraine, as well as how energy consumption limits affect the duration of shutdowns. This is reported by Ukrenergo, reports UNN.
Details
According to Volodymyr Kudritsky, chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo, these two factors directly depend on the specifics of each individual region. Therefore, the main task when drawing up shutdown schedules is to take this feature into account.
It should be understood that different regions may have different percentages of critical infrastructure in their consumption. This will greatly affect the schedule of outages, for example, for the population
In addition, he gave examples, pointing out that regions with a developed industry, such as Dnipropetrovsk, may have a different schedule of blackouts compared to regions where a large share of consumption falls on the population and small non-household consumers, such as the Transcarpathian region.
This whole system – it is designed, on the one hand, to distribute the available electricity proportionally. And on the other hand-a little more to take into account the "regional specifics". Make it so that it does not happen that in the Kiev region, for example, people do not have light for half a day, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region – only 20% of people do not have light
