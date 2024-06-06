The head of Ukrenergo Reveals: Why do they turn off the lights at different times in different regions of Ukraine?

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39011 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100525 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143808 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148442 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243802 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164390 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148161 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75643 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110129 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34875 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48319 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83977 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243802 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208461 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221377 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39011 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24951 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30317 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110129 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112501 views
The head of Ukrenergo Reveals: Why do they turn off the lights at different times in different regions of Ukraine?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103217 views

The duration of power outages in different regions of Ukraine varies due to the peculiarities of the structure of consumption and critical infrastructure in each region, while in regions such as Dnepropetrovsk, power outages occur less frequently than in regions with a large number of residential buildings and low consumer loads, such as Transcarpathia.

The chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo explained why electricity is turned off to domestic consumers for a different number of hours in different regions of Ukraine, as well as how energy consumption limits affect the duration of shutdowns. This is reported by Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Details

According to Volodymyr Kudritsky, chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo, these two factors directly depend on the specifics of each individual region. Therefore, the main task when drawing up shutdown schedules is to take this feature into account.

It should be understood that different regions may have different percentages of critical infrastructure in their consumption. This will greatly affect the schedule of outages, for example, for the population

Vladimir Kudritsky explained.

In addition, he gave examples, pointing out that regions with a developed industry, such as Dnipropetrovsk, may have a different schedule of blackouts compared to regions where a large share of consumption falls on the population and small non-household consumers, such as the Transcarpathian region.

This whole system – it is designed, on the one hand, to distribute the available electricity proportionally. And on the other hand-a little more to take into account the "regional specifics". Make it so that it does not happen that in the Kiev region, for example, people do not have light for half a day, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region – only 20% of people do not have light

Vladimir Kudritsky concluded.

Emergency shutdowns applied in 12 regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo05.06.24, 22:10 • 60551 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

