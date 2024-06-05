ukenru
Emergency shutdowns applied in 12 regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60550 views

Emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in 12 regions of Ukraine due to exceeding electricity consumption limits, which can potentially lead to power outages in critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency shutdown schedules have already been introduced in 12 regions of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

According to the company, Emergency schedules were applied due to exceeding consumption limits.

Image

In addition, according to Ukrenergo, there may be interruptions in the energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
cherkasyCherkassy
sumySums

