To implement beacons of memorandum with IMF: head of tax service agreed with Fund's team on a plan of joint work
Kyiv • UNN
The Tax Service of Ukraine is working with the IMF to reform the tax administration system. The main areas of focus include reform management, compliance risks, tax audit and IT modernization.
The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko said that he had met with representatives of the IMF to discuss areas of cooperation, UNN reports.
Tax administration reform continues! Together with the International Monetary Fund team, we are working on a set of measures to make the system more efficient, transparent and modern. I met with IMF representatives Enrico Aav and Susan Betts. We discussed specific measures to implement the recommendations received by the State Tax Service as part of the technical assistance provided by the IMF's Budget Department in the framework of the implementation of the National Revenue Strategy 2030
According to him, these are the main areas "we are already working on.
- Reform management - update the criteria for monitoring reforms, implement effective change management.
- Compliance risk management - this means developing key performance indicators for a pilot project, auditing employee skills, etc.
- Tax audit - implementing risk-based approaches to audit, developing key audit performance indicators.
- Reforms in the IT sector - increase automation of processes to reduce administrative burden and maximize transparency.
They also agreed on a plan of joint work for the near future to improve the tax audit process, in particular in terms of defining the strategic and operational goals of this activity of the State Tax Service, and introducing a risk-based approach to the formation of audit plans. This will allow Ukraine to achieve the fulfillment of the relevant beacons of the memorandum with the IMF and create a tax administration system that meets the best international standards