To implement beacons of memorandum with IMF: head of tax service agreed with Fund's team on a plan of joint work

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko said that he had met with representatives of the IMF to discuss areas of cooperation, UNN reports.

Tax administration reform continues! Together with the International Monetary Fund team, we are working on a set of measures to make the system more efficient, transparent and modern. I met with IMF representatives Enrico Aav and Susan Betts. We discussed specific measures to implement the recommendations received by the State Tax Service as part of the technical assistance provided by the IMF's Budget Department in the framework of the implementation of the National Revenue Strategy 2030 - Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, these are the main areas "we are already working on.

Reform management - update the criteria for monitoring reforms, implement effective change management.

Compliance risk management - this means developing key performance indicators for a pilot project, auditing employee skills, etc.

Tax audit - implementing risk-based approaches to audit, developing key audit performance indicators.

Reforms in the IT sector - increase automation of processes to reduce administrative burden and maximize transparency.