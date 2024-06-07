The head of the Odessa RMA called the capture of Odessa "unrealistic"

The head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper estimated the probability of implementing the plans of the Russian Federation to seize Odessa, reports UNN.

"We understand from the first days that they will not succeed, Odessa is and will be a Ukrainian city. Today, we do not see such a threat.

A lot of work has been done on defensive means today, and work is constantly being carried out in the direction of fortifications and monitoring everything.

Yes, they harm us. But as for the fact that they can seize the Odessa region, this is unrealistic," he said.

The keeper also told how the process of construction of fortifications in the Odessa region is going.

"We have completed many projects. Verification processes are continuing to sign the relevant documents.

All the tasks that the General Staff sets for us today-we have almost completed them. The standards that the General Staff set for us have almost been completed on time," he said.