The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe

After four days of the animal fighting for its life, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton was forced to say goodbye to his beloved pet, Roscoe. He had to put the animal to sleep due to a severe illness. Hamilton shared this on his Instagram, writes UNN.

After four days on life support, fighting with all his might, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting until the very end. I feel so grateful and honored to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel, and a true friend. - he wrote on his Instagram.

Hamilton added that he had never had to put a dog to sleep before, and it was one of the most painful experiences for him.

I feel a deep connection with everyone who has experienced the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so difficult, his presence was one of the most beautiful parts of life. - he summarized.

Four days ago, 40-year-old Hamilton shared that Roscoe had suffered a second bout of pneumonia. The dog was hospitalized and given a sedative to calm him while he was being examined, and during the procedure, his heart stopped. His heartbeat was restored, and the animal remained on life support.

Sharing a photo of Roscoe in the medical facility, Hamilton wrote: "It's been a scary few hours, please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers."