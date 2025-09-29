The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe

$41.480.01
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 11967 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21161 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 26268 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 17463 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 20721 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 13325 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28589 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48707 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70133 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in US
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugs
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10205 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 9050 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21165 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugs
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Boris Pistorius
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denmark
Germany
United States
Copenhagen
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Kh-101

The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1684 views

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton said goodbye to his dog Roscoe, who had to be euthanized due to a severe illness. After four days on life support, the dog could not recover from a second bout of pneumonia.

The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe

After four days of the animal fighting for its life, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton was forced to say goodbye to his beloved pet, Roscoe. He had to put the animal to sleep due to a severe illness. Hamilton shared this on his Instagram, writes UNN.

Details

After four days on life support, during which Roscoe fought to the very end, Lewis Hamilton was forced to make the hardest decision of his life - to say goodbye to his beloved pet.

After four days on life support, fighting with all his might, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting until the very end. I feel so grateful and honored to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel, and a true friend.

- he wrote on his Instagram.

Hamilton added that he had never had to put a dog to sleep before, and it was one of the most painful experiences for him.

I feel a deep connection with everyone who has experienced the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so difficult, his presence was one of the most beautiful parts of life.

- he summarized.

Addition

Four days ago, 40-year-old Hamilton shared that Roscoe had suffered a second bout of pneumonia. The dog was hospitalized and given a sedative to calm him while he was being examined, and during the procedure, his heart stopped. His heartbeat was restored, and the animal remained on life support.

Sharing a photo of Roscoe in the medical facility, Hamilton wrote: "It's been a scary few hours, please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers."

Alona Utkina

SocietySportsNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Lewis Hamilton