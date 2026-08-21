HACC to consider preventive measure for former deputy head of OP on August 21

The High Anti-Corruption Court plans to consider today a motion to impose a preventive measure on a former deputy head of the Office of the President, as reported on social media on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"The HACC has scheduled a hearing on the motion to impose a preventive measure on the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The hearing on the motion to impose a preventive measure on the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is scheduled for August 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.," the statement said.

Supplement

As reported by the NABU and SAPO, a criminal organization operating under the leadership of a current and a former member of the Ukrainian parliament, with the involvement of senior officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals, was exposed.

The SAPO stated that, according to the investigators’ version, the purpose of creating and operating the criminal organization was to seize real estate and other assets belonging to legal entities by illegally interfering with the operation of information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, forging court decisions, title documents, and so on.

The day before, a prosecutor in court involving another person in the case stated that, according to the investigators’ version, Iryna Mudra, who was then deputy head of the Office of the President, appeared in the case.

Mudra was dismissed from the position of deputy head of the OP.

Iryna Mudra dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the OP