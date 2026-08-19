Iryna Mudra dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the OP

Iryna Mudra has been dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 734/2026 dated August 19, UNN reports.

To dismiss Mudra Iryna Romanivna from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine - the decree dated August 19, 2026, states.

This happened after NABU and SAPO reported the notices of suspicion issued in a case as part of the special operation "Forrest Gump" "to eliminate high-level corruption, during which a group of individuals was exposed that organized and facilitated the legalization of funds obtained through criminal means." "This concerns UAH 150 million in cash which, according to the investigation, was introduced into legal circulation through a number of accounts belonging to shell companies to pay bail for one of the members of the criminal organization in the "Midas" case. The group included the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, a former member of parliament, the chairman of the board of a state-owned bank, the chair of the supervisory board of a state-owned bank, and other individuals. To implement the scheme, the group used a state-owned bank and the accounts of controlled enterprises. Every stage of the criminal plan was coordinated and controlled by him," NABU stated.

Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU and SAPO revealed details of a UAH 150 million scheme involving the Deputy Head of the OPU, a former MP, and others