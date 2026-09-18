The HACC confiscated UAH 6.5 million worth of assets from the former Kharkiv prosecutor and his wife

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially upheld the lawsuit filed by a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and declared unjustified the assets acquired by the former head of one of Kharkiv's district prosecutor's offices and his wife. This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that in 2022–2024, the prosecutor's family acquired ownership of:

two apartments in Kharkiv;

a 2016 Lexus LX and a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG;

monetary assets.

After comparing the value of the acquired property with the family's income, the NACP established a discrepancy of more than UAH 7.5 million.

Following consideration of the case, the HACC declared the following assets unjustified and ordered their value to be recovered:

1/2 of an apartment in Kharkiv;

the Lexus LX;

a portion of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG;

the other apartment in Kharkiv — in full.

The total value of the property amounted to nearly UAH 6.5 million.

We remind you

The head of one of the Main Departments of the StateGeoCadastre has been notified of suspicion of offering USD 30,000 in an unlawful benefit to an official of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.