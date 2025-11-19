The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers
Anton Stasiv, Levko Lukyanenko's grandson, died in battles with Russian occupiers. Initially, the media reported the death of Zakhar Stasiv, but later the information was clarified.
Anton Stasiv, the grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician and dissident Levko Lukyanenko, died in battles with Russian occupiers. This was reported on Facebook by political prisoner and MP of the I convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oles Shevchenko, reports UNN.
I express my deepest condolences to the entire family of Levko Lukyanenko in connection with the tragic death of your beloved grandson Anton at the front. Eternal and bright memory to the Hero - he laid down his life for Ukraine
It is clarified that initially, information about the death of Zakhar Stasiv appeared in the media, but later it became known that it was about his brother, Anton.
Levko Lukyanenko was a well-known Ukrainian politician and public and political figure. In Soviet times, he was sentenced to death for the sole idea of Ukraine as an independent state. He was imprisoned twice (1961-1976, 1977-1988). He spent a total of 25 years in prison and exile.
On August 24, 1991, he became one of the authors of the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine. He ran for the post of President of Ukraine, but did not win.
During his life, he adhered to consistent anti-communist and anti-imperial views. He died in July 2018, at the age of 90.
