The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4290 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7266 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 8004 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10920 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 14008 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20360 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17778 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16070 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18737 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36066 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
65%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4274 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4386 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16380 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36064 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36233 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26286 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29842 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31086 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48411 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43726 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

Anton Stasiv, Levko Lukyanenko's grandson, died in battles with Russian occupiers. Initially, the media reported the death of Zakhar Stasiv, but later the information was clarified.

The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers

Anton Stasiv, the grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician and dissident Levko Lukyanenko, died in battles with Russian occupiers. This was reported on Facebook by political prisoner and MP of the I convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oles Shevchenko, reports UNN.

Details

I express my deepest condolences to the entire family of Levko Lukyanenko in connection with the tragic death of your beloved grandson Anton at the front. Eternal and bright memory to the Hero - he laid down his life for Ukraine

- Shevchenko said.

It is clarified that initially, information about the death of Zakhar Stasiv appeared in the media, but later it became known that it was about his brother, Anton.

Additionally

Levko Lukyanenko was a well-known Ukrainian politician and public and political figure. In Soviet times, he was sentenced to death for the sole idea of Ukraine as an independent state. He was imprisoned twice (1961-1976, 1977-1988). He spent a total of 25 years in prison and exile.

On August 24, 1991, he became one of the authors of the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine. He ran for the post of President of Ukraine, but did not win.

During his life, he adhered to consistent anti-communist and anti-imperial views. He died in July 2018, at the age of 90.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of November 14, the well-known human rights activist Pavlo Lysianskyi, director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security, died in a car accident.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Social network
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine