Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The government of the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday the death of dozens of people as a result of shelling by the Israeli side

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

According to Gaza authorities, at least 30 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack near a food aid distribution point. Israeli forces opened fire on people trying to get aid.

The government of the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday the death of dozens of people as a result of shelling by the Israeli side

Palestinian Authority health officials said that at least 30 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack near a food aid distribution point in southern Gaza on the morning of June 1.

UNN reports with reference to Wafa, AFP and Sanad.

Details

According to the Palestinian news agency Sanad, at least "30 Palestinians were killed and another 150 wounded by Israeli forces after they opened fire on people heading to a humanitarian aid collection point in western Rafah in the Gaza Strip."

Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre against starving civilians who gathered at the so-called humanitarian aid distribution points under the supervision of an American-Israeli company and under the protection of the occupation army in the so-called buffer zones in the city of Rafah

- said the Palestinian Authority, reports Sanad.

The Wafa news agency of the Palestinian Authority reports that Israeli forces opened fire directly on hundreds of people as they tried to reach an Israeli-approved aid distribution center in the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah.

The humanitarian situation according to media reports is catastrophic

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, where the blockade has lasted for more than two months and was partially eased last week. Previously, it led to a serious shortage of food, medicine and other essential goods.

The UN condemned the looting by armed individuals of a "large amount" of medical equipment and food supplements that had just arrived at a field hospital in the center of the Gaza Strip.

It is also reported that on Wednesday, the World Food Program (WFP) warehouse in the area "was looted by "hordes of hungry people", according to the UN agency.

Recall

On May 28, Hamas accused Israel of killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 46 others near one of the GHF aid distribution points, which the humanitarian group denied.

A senior Hamas official said that the group rejects the US proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Israel has agreed to the plan, but Hamas is demanding an end to the war.

Context

In response to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas said it was ready to release ten live Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of 18 dead hostages in exchange for a certain number of Palestinian prisoners.

However, the Islamist movement demands changes to this proposal, without specifying what changes it wants.

At the same time, Hamas maintains its key demands for a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and guarantees of uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

In Israel, thousands of people are demanding the release of hostages in Gaza

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United Nations
United States
Gaza Strip
