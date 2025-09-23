Government is considering extending the identification period for social benefits

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity proposes to extend the deadline for identification of recipients of certain types of state aid from October 1 to November 1, 2025. The relevant draft government resolution is posted on the ministry's website, UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the explanatory note to the document, the goal is to postpone the deadlines for identifying recipients of certain state aids, including:

state social assistance to persons who are not entitled to a pension and to persons with disabilities;

state social assistance for care;

state social assistance to persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities;

state social assistance to low-income families;

assistance for children to single mothers;

temporary state social assistance to a non-working person who has reached the general retirement age but has not acquired the right to a pension payment.

The Ministry of Social Policy explains that currently, if the identification of a person does not take place by October 1, 2025, state social assistance is accrued to persons who are not entitled to a pension and to persons with disabilities, state social assistance for care, state social assistance to persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities without payment.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine informs recipients of other types of state aid about the need to contact the PFU bodies in the prescribed manner and submit an application and/or other documents necessary to establish the right/continue payment of the appropriate type of state aid in accordance with the legislation regulating the procedure for their provision.

Therefore, "taking into account the volume of these measures and the technical possibility of their implementation within a reasonable time and preventing the restriction of recipients' rights," as reported, there was a need to make changes.

