The government has updated the rules for the formation of professional standards. The Cabinet of Ministers has updated

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2734 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11848 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16642 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16682 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31509 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41680 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26166 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27810 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152497 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164049 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

747mm
Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 842 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10847 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16679 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31507 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41679 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2582 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19853 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19932 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116804 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109387 views
The government has updated the rules for the formation of professional standards. The Cabinet of Ministers has updated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the procedure for developing, implementing and revising professional standards, specifying approval procedures, lists of documents and requirements for registration.

The government has updated the rules for the formation of professional standards. The Cabinet of Ministers has updated

Procedure for the development, implementation and revision of professional standards. The changes clarify the procedure for approving the draft professional standard; the list of documents submitted by the developer for verification and requirements for their execution, etc.

This was reported by the government representative in the parliament Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details 

Amendments have been made to the CMU Resolution of May 31, 2017 No. 373 "On approval of the Procedure for the development, implementation and revision of professional standards". The Procedure for the development, implementation and revision of professional standards is set out in a new version

- Melnychuk said.

It is noted that the government clarified the stages of development and approval of professional standards of subjects that the National Qualifications Agency informs about:

  • registration of the application;
    • changes to the information entered in the Register of Qualifications on the basis of the application;
      • extension of the term for the development of the draft professional standard;
        • conducting a public discussion of the draft professional standard;
          • cancellation of the application for the development of the draft professional standard;
            • renewal of the term for reviewing the professional standard.

              The procedure for approving the draft professional standard has been clarified; the list of documents submitted by the developer for verification and requirements for their execution, the procedure and term for reviewing and amending the professional standard. In addition, the Procedure defines the mechanism for agreeing on controversial proposals/comments to the draft professional standard, etc.

              - added Melnychuk.

              Let us remind you

               The National Qualifications Agency registered the professional standard "Inspector for military registration". The document defines the requirements for military registration specialists at all enterprises of Ukraine. 

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              SocietyEconomy
              Ukraine
