The government has updated the rules for the formation of professional standards. The Cabinet of Ministers has updated

Procedure for the development, implementation and revision of professional standards. The changes clarify the procedure for approving the draft professional standard; the list of documents submitted by the developer for verification and requirements for their execution, etc.

This was reported by the government representative in the parliament Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Amendments have been made to the CMU Resolution of May 31, 2017 No. 373 "On approval of the Procedure for the development, implementation and revision of professional standards". The Procedure for the development, implementation and revision of professional standards is set out in a new version - Melnychuk said.

It is noted that the government clarified the stages of development and approval of professional standards of subjects that the National Qualifications Agency informs about:

registration of the application;

changes to the information entered in the Register of Qualifications on the basis of the application;

extension of the term for the development of the draft professional standard;

conducting a public discussion of the draft professional standard;

cancellation of the application for the development of the draft professional standard;

renewal of the term for reviewing the professional standard.

The procedure for approving the draft professional standard has been clarified; the list of documents submitted by the developer for verification and requirements for their execution, the procedure and term for reviewing and amending the professional standard. In addition, the Procedure defines the mechanism for agreeing on controversial proposals/comments to the draft professional standard, etc. - added Melnychuk.

Let us remind you

The National Qualifications Agency registered the professional standard "Inspector for military registration". The document defines the requirements for military registration specialists at all enterprises of Ukraine.