$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 24715 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 68001 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 71933 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 81696 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 186376 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 95284 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 130361 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 270353 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 88336 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 232592 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 82684 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 139237 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 121499 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 83609 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 52170 views
Publications

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

02:12 PM • 21230 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 186376 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 179001 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 270353 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 232592 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Mark Rutte

Donald Trump Jr.

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 84519 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 122377 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 158757 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 120611 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 113242 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Football

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

The government has simplified the recognition of works as orphaned: how this will affect copyright The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for identifying works as orphaned. This should solve the problem of using such works, primarily in the field of education and science. Orphaned works are works that are protected by copyright, but their authors or other copyright holders cannot be found or identified. This creates a problem for the use of such works, as any use without the permission of the copyright holder is a violation of copyright. The new procedure, approved by the government, simplifies the process of searching for copyright holders and allows for the use of orphaned works for non-commercial purposes, such as in education and science. In particular, the procedure provides for: * A clear definition of the criteria for determining a work as orphaned. * A simplified procedure for searching for copyright holders. * The possibility of using orphaned works for non-commercial purposes after a thorough search for copyright holders. The adoption of this procedure is an important step towards ensuring access to knowledge and culture, as it will allow the use of orphaned works for educational and scientific purposes without fear of copyright infringement. However, it is important to remember that the use of orphaned works is only permitted for non-commercial purposes and after a thorough search for copyright holders. Any commercial use of orphaned works without the permission of the copyright holder is a violation of copyright.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The government of Ukraine has approved updated rules for recognizing works as orphaned, which will allow archives and libraries to legally use them. This is a step towards modernizing the intellectual property system.

The government has simplified the recognition of works as orphaned: how this will affect copyright The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for identifying works as orphaned. This should solve the problem of using such works, primarily in the field of education and science. Orphaned works are works that are protected by copyright, but their authors or other copyright holders cannot be found or identified. This creates a problem for the use of such works, as any use without the permission of the copyright holder is a violation of copyright. The new procedure, approved by the government, simplifies the process of searching for copyright holders and allows for the use of orphaned works for non-commercial purposes, such as in education and science. In particular, the procedure provides for: * A clear definition of the criteria for determining a work as orphaned. * A simplified procedure for searching for copyright holders. * The possibility of using orphaned works for non-commercial purposes after a thorough search for copyright holders. The adoption of this procedure is an important step towards ensuring access to knowledge and culture, as it will allow the use of orphaned works for educational and scientific purposes without fear of copyright infringement. However, it is important to remember that the use of orphaned works is only permitted for non-commercial purposes and after a thorough search for copyright holders. Any commercial use of orphaned works without the permission of the copyright holder is a violation of copyright.

The Ukrainian government has approved updated rules that simplify the procedure for officially recognizing a work as orphaned (one for which the copyright holder cannot be established or found). Thanks to this, archives, libraries, museums, educational and scientific institutions can legally use such works without the risk of copyright infringement, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

We are streamlining the field of copyright in accordance with European principles. The new rules allow the use of orphan works in a legitimate and transparent manner. This is an important step towards modernizing the entire intellectual property system in Ukraine

— said Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Vitaliy Kindrativ.

What is an orphan work

Sometimes it is impossible to find the copyright holder of a film, song or book, that is, a work that is protected by copyright. Such objects are called orphans.

This causes problems, namely: an archive, library or other organization cannot legally use this work, because it is not clear who to ask for permission.

How the updated rules will help solve the problem

The adopted resolution provides a clear mechanism for resolving such situations. In particular, the following points are introduced:

  • a clear procedure for submitting applications to the National Intellectual Property Authority (NIPA);
    • the possibility of eliminating deficiencies in the submitted application;
      • a transparent procedure for reviewing applications and communicating with applicants;
        • how to act in case of refusal to grant status within the framework of administrative appeal.

          The Ministry of Economy also explained that the new rules have the following advantages:

          • adapted to the changes in the law "On Copyright and Related Rights";
            • meet the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Administrative Procedure";
              • support European approaches in the field of intellectual property.

                The new implementations, explained in the Ministry of Economy, are another step towards building a clear and fair system of intellectual property rights protection in Ukraine.

                In addition, this is important for access to cultural resources and the formation of a civilized legal environment in the field of copyright and related rights.

                Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk call for the abolition of intellectual property laws - artists are outraged15.04.25, 11:05 • 11337 views

                Pavlo Zinchenko

                Pavlo Zinchenko

                Culture
                Brent
                $65.08
                Bitcoin
                $108,992.40
                S&P 500
                $5,930.33
                Tesla
                $345.21
                Газ TTF
                $36.71
                Золото
                $3,313.89
                Ethereum
                $2,568.46