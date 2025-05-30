The government has approved one-time payments of UAH 200,000 to certain categories of medical school graduates: who will receive them
Kyiv • UNN
The government will pay UAH 200,000 to medical school graduates who will work in rural areas or in areas of active hostilities. This should overcome the shortage of personnel.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision according to which certain categories of graduates of medical higher education institutions will receive a one-time payment of 200,000 hryvnias.
This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.
Details
Medical school graduates will be able to receive a one-time payment of UAH 200,000. The government has adopted a relevant decision
At the same time, the head of government pointed out that such payments will be received by those who will work in medical facilities in rural areas or in the territory of active hostilities.
We are talking about those who get a job in medical facilities in rural areas or in the territory of active hostilities
Shmyhal noted that this is effective support for young specialists. In addition, it is a means of overcoming the shortage of medical personnel on the ground.
Addition
The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law №13276 on restoring mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students from 2026. This should solve the problem of shortage of medics in the Armed Forces.