The government has appointed two deputies to the head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Serhiy Lyseuk and Andriy Trotsko as deputy heads of the State Tax Service. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Melnychuk reported that the following were appointed:

• Lyseuk Serhiy Mykolayovych as Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine;

• Trotsko Andriy Volodymyrovych as Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Addition

In March 2025, Lyseuk was temporarily assigned to perform the duties of Deputy Head of the State Tax Service.

Prior to this, Serhiy Lyseuk held the position of Director of the Department of Taxation of Individuals of the State Tax Service.

Andriy Trotsko was the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Prior to that, from May 2023, he served as the acting head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Rivne region.

Prior to that, he was a detective in the Department of Protection of the Economy in the Fiscal Sphere of the Bureau of Economic Security.

Let us remind you

The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko reported that more than 1,000 business entities in the retail trade received information messages through the Electronic Cabinet to prevent possible violations of the procedure for making payments. For the first time in history, the State Tax Service has chosen prevention of violations, rather than punishment.

The State Tax Service demonstrates a stable overfulfillment of the revenue plan. In April, as of 19:00 on April 30, 2025, another +10.2 billion UAH. Four months were completed with a solid overfulfillment – by 46.2 billion UAH.

