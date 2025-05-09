$41.510.07
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 944 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9352 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19743 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30649 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 49065 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29695 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68563 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47539 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39731 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48236 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The government has appointed two deputies to the head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Serhiy Lysiuk and Andriy Trotsko as deputy heads of the State Tax Service. Previously, Lysiuk was the director of the department at the State Tax Service, and Trotsko previously held the position of acting head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Rivne region.

The government has appointed two deputies to the head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Serhiy Lyseuk and Andriy Trotsko as deputy heads of the State Tax Service. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Melnychuk reported that the following were appointed:

• Lyseuk Serhiy Mykolayovych as Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine;

• Trotsko Andriy Volodymyrovych as Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Addition

In March 2025, Lyseuk was temporarily assigned to perform the duties of Deputy Head of the State Tax Service.

Prior to this, Serhiy Lyseuk held the position of Director of the Department of Taxation of Individuals of the State Tax Service.

Andriy Trotsko was the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Prior to that, from May 2023, he served as the acting head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Rivne region.    

Prior to that, he was a detective in the Department of Protection of the Economy in the Fiscal Sphere of the Bureau of Economic Security.

Kravchenko: State Tax Service uncovered a scheme to evade VAT payments of over UAH 286 million in Apple tech sales networks25.03.25, 12:25 • 15514 views

Let us remind you

The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko reported that more than 1,000 business entities in the retail trade received information messages through the Electronic Cabinet to prevent possible violations of the procedure for making payments. For the first time in history, the State Tax Service has chosen prevention of violations, rather than punishment.

The State Tax Service demonstrates a stable overfulfillment of the revenue plan. In April, as of 19:00 on April 30, 2025, another +10.2 billion UAH. Four months were completed with a solid overfulfillment – by 46.2 billion UAH.  

VAT refund volume increased by 30% - Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko24.04.25, 20:00 • 6581 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
