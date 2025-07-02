$41.820.04
Government carried out personnel changes: four state bodies were affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed a number of officials, including the head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management. New heads have been appointed, in particular Mykola Kravchuk as the head of the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping of Ukraine.

Government carried out personnel changes: four state bodies were affected

Today, the government made personnel appointments in the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management, the State Service for Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping, the State Agency for Reserve Management, and the National Research Foundation, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the following have been dismissed:

  • Hryhoriy Ishchenko from the post of head of the SAUEZM;
    • Mykola Kravchuk from the post of first deputy head of the Shipping Administration;

      The government dismissed language ombudsman Kremen02.07.25, 13:58 • 719 views

      Appointed:

      • Mykola Kravchuk as head of the Shipping Administration;
        • Nataliia Kichuk as deputy head of the State Reserve;
          • Olha Polotska as executive director of the National Research Foundation of Ukraine.

            Temporarily assigned duties:

            • head of the State Reserve to Nataliia Kichuk;
              • head of the SAUEZM to Volodymyr Feshchenko.

                Government personnel decisions: who gained and who lost their position25.06.25, 15:27 • 3287 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                Politics
