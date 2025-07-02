Government carried out personnel changes: four state bodies were affected

Today, the government made personnel appointments in the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management, the State Service for Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Shipping, the State Agency for Reserve Management, and the National Research Foundation, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the following have been dismissed:

Hryhoriy Ishchenko from the post of head of the SAUEZM;

Mykola Kravchuk from the post of first deputy head of the Shipping Administration;

The government dismissed language ombudsman Kremen

Appointed:

Mykola Kravchuk as head of the Shipping Administration;

Nataliia Kichuk as deputy head of the State Reserve;

Olha Polotska as executive director of the National Research Foundation of Ukraine.

Temporarily assigned duties:

head of the State Reserve to Nataliia Kichuk;

head of the SAUEZM to Volodymyr Feshchenko.

